Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NECN

Will Bill Belichick Leave Patriots After Breaking Don Shula's Record?

Will Belichick eventually leave Patriots? Curran, Florio swap theories originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's been plenty of discussion about legacy after Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this month. And while Bill Belichick's legacy as an all-time great is already secure, there's still one milestone he's chasing. The...
Pro Football Rumors

Rob Gronkowski confirms 2022 talks with Bills

Rob Gronkowski already delayed his Hall of Fame induction, returning from his 2019 WWE sabbatical to help out Tom Brady in Tampa. Both Brady and Gronkowski retired in 2022 — Brady for the first time, Gronk for a second — but the All-Decade tight end did consider playing with another team last year.
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
NBC Sports Chicago

Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments

For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in...
Idaho8.com

Patrick Mahomes is named NFL’s 2022 Most Valuable Player

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for a second time in his career. Mahomes, who previously won the award in the 2018-19 season, earned the honor Thursday night following a 2022 regular season in which he led the NFL in passing touchdowns (41) and offensive touchdowns (45) to go along with a career-high 5,250 yards in the league’s premier scoring offense.
