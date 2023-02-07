Read full article on original website
Related
krrw.com
Walz to sign clean energy bill
Governor Tim Walz is at a labor union in the Twin Cities this afternoon (Tues 2pm) to sign a bill that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. Republicans warn prices will skyrocket, but Democratic Senator Nick Frentz from North Mankato says the move is necessary to fight climate change:
krrw.com
MnDOT Reveal Winners Of “Name a Snowplow” Contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the winners of this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest. Over 64-thousand people voted on names for eight new snowplows that’ll be used across the state. The winners include “Yer a Blizzard, Harry,” “Sleetwood Mac,” “Blizzo,” “Han Snowlo,” “Blader Tot Hotdish,” “Better Call Salt,” “Clearopathtra,” and “Scoop! There it is.”
krrw.com
Minnesota First U.S. State To Test All Newborns For CMV
Minnesota is the first state to test all newborns for CMV. Officials announced the move yesterday, which follows a year of work to set up a state protocol for testing at birth for the virus. The easily transmissible virus is the leading cause of infant hearing loss and congenital birth defects. CMV is being added to the list of more than 60 conditions that newborns are screened for in Minnesota.
krrw.com
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
krrw.com
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Southeast Minnesota
(St. Charles, MN) — A winning 50 thousand dollar Powerball ticket has been sold in St. Charles. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The ticket was sold Monday night at the Whitewater Travel Plaza. The winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and a Powerball of 7.
Comments / 0