Minnesota is the first state to test all newborns for CMV. Officials announced the move yesterday, which follows a year of work to set up a state protocol for testing at birth for the virus. The easily transmissible virus is the leading cause of infant hearing loss and congenital birth defects. CMV is being added to the list of more than 60 conditions that newborns are screened for in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO