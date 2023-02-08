Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
beingpatient.com
The Seven Stages of Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s is a journey. Each of this disease’s seven stages is a new world of experiences and questions. To help guide people living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, and loved ones through the tumultuous experience of Alzheimer’s disease, the Being Patient editorial team — with input from the field’s leading scientific experts — has developed an interactive guide to answer pressing questions about each of the seven distinct stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
‘It’s hard to accept I’m dying’: Mother diagnosed with cancer after noticing blood in her stool
A single mother with cancer and less than a year to live is frantically raising cash to support her two youngest kids - who will be raised by her sister when she dies.Single mother-of-three Louise Hayward, 48, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November 2020 - and it quickly spread to her liver and lungs.After two gruelling years of chemotherapy she was told last November doctors have run out of options.Louise said she has less than a year left to live, but hasn’t yet told her two youngest kids about the bleak prognosis.The devastated mother to William, 19, Faith, nine...
MedicalXpress
An action plan to prevent Alzheimer's disease
Memory loss, behavioral changes, cognitive deficits: Alzheimer's disease leads to a dramatic loss of autonomy for those affected and has a heavy impact on health costs. Its prevention has become a real social challenge. An international task force, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), is setting out guidelines for innovative services to prevent Alzheimer's disease. These will soon be an integral part of second generation memory clinics. These guidelines are detailed in an article published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
psychreg.org
Do These 6 Things to Keep Dementia at Bay
Alzheimer’s disease is largely a preventable disease, and we know quite a lot about what people need to do to help prevent it. So says Professor David Smith, former Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medical Science at the University of Oxford, who is one of a team of world-leading prevention experts at the Food for the Brain Foundation.
sixtyandme.com
What Is the SAGE Screening for Dementia, and Should You Do It at Home?
The SAGE Test is a self-administered exam designed to be taken at home to detect the early signs of cognitive impairment. It is a brief tool that can evaluate your thinking abilities. The questions are designed to evaluate each part of the brain and score brain function in all areas.
KHOU
Clinical trials for people with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a cycle of obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are defined as unwanted and intrusive thoughts, images and urges that create severe distress for the individual. Compulsions are behaviors an individual repeats in an attempt to stop the obsessions or to lessen the stress associated with the obsessions.
Science Focus
The new science of dementia: Everything you need to know, from causes to risk factors
It's not an inevitable part of ageing. Terry Pratchett, the author of the Discworld novels, described his dementia as an “embuggerance”. “I’ve given up my driving licence because I didn’t feel confident driving,” he told the BBC in 2008, soon after he was diagnosed. “And if I’ve got something inside out, it’s a little bit puzzling getting it the right way around again.”
beingpatient.com
How to Manage Alzheimer’s Symptoms
From Alzheimer’s drugs, to therapeutic interventions, to home design modifications, here’s expert-backed guidance on managing the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects more than one in every nine Americans over the age of 65. Managing its symptoms can help improve the quality of life for people living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones, and help patients remain independent for longer.
Medical Minute: Things That Affect Dementia Risk
Doctors are trying to figure out why dementia cases are growing at an alarming rate; more than 10 million people are diagnosed each year. News 9’s Robin Marsh has more in Tuesday’s Medical Minute.
Healthline
What Part of Your Brain Does Parkinson’s Disease Affect?
Although Parkinson’s creates an array of symptoms that can be felt throughout the body, it’s primarily a disorder of a tiny area of the brain called the substantia nigra pars compacta. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that gets progressively worse over time. The condition is caused by...
NOLA.com
Alzheimer's Q&A: Shedding some light on 'senior moments'
Mild cognitive impairment is the in-between stage between the expected cognitive decline of normal aging and the more serious decline of dementia. For instance, as we age, we experience what are sometimes coined “senior moments,” those times when we forget a person’s name, but recall it later. Or, we might misplace our reading glasses, our car keys or wallet occasionally.
Why a new Alzheimer's drug is having a slow US debut
The first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s is on sale, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Two big factors behind the slow debut, experts say, are scant insurance coverage and a long setup time needed by many health systems. Patients who surmount those challenges will step to the head of the line for a drug that delivers an uncertain benefit. Here’s a closer look. ...
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Schizophrenia and Depression?
Mood symptoms can be expected in schizophrenia, but many people don’t realize how common it is to live with schizophrenia and depression. Receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis can feel daunting. It generally means you’ve been experiencing symptoms of psychosis — episodes when your brain is unable to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t.
Healthline
Migraine Treatment: FDA to Vote on Zavegepant Nasal Spray
Federal regulators are expected to vote soon on a new nasal spray for the treatment of acute migraine. Zavegepant has performed well in clinical trials. It works by blocking a peptide that carries pain signals. Experts say a nasal spray could be beneficial to people who get nauseous from taking...
msn.com
Can Sleeping Pills Raise the Risk of Dementia? New Study Finds a Link
New study links sleeping pills to a greater risk of developing dementia. The link was only found in white patients. Doctors say there are a lot of unknowns in the link between sleeping pills and dementia risk. About 4% of adults over the age of 20 use prescription sleeping pills...
Comments / 0