Valley Street jail asks Manchester police to investigate it

Feb. 7—The Hillsborough County Corrections Department has referred allegations of possible staff wrongdoing to Manchester police for investigation, the Corrections Department reported Tuesday. In a news release, the Hillsborough County Corrections Department said it received notification from an outside law enforcement agency about staff misconduct. Hillsborough County operates the...
