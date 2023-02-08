Read full article on original website
Steven Gerrard ‘on Leeds shortlist to become new manager’ after Jesse Marsch was sacked for miserable run
STEVEN GERRARD is reportedly on Leeds' shortlist to become the new manager after Jesse Marsch was sacked for a miserable run. American Marsch was sacked after overseeing a seven-game winless run in the Premier League which ended with a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Leeds' dreadful form has...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
SkySports
Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?
Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC
Duncan Ferguson: Boycotting Scotland was 'my biggest football regret'
Listen to Duncan Ferguson on the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast on BBC Sounds. Former Everton, Newcastle and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson says refusing to play international football after a fall out with the Scottish FA (SFA) was the "biggest regret in my career". Ferguson, from Stirling, scored 124 goals...
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
msn.com
FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
BBC
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run
Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales boss Rob Page expects midfielder to play on
Wales boss Robert Page expects Aaron Ramsey to continue his international career despite the retirements of teammates Gareth Bale and Joe Allen. Swansea midfielder Allen, 32, announced his international exit this week while Bale has retired from football. Page says he will be making changes to his squad for Wales'...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, VAR
Celtic and Rangers are braced for Super League 2.0, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus understood to have contacted more than 50 clubs in the hope of creating a new European tournament. (Telegraph via Daily Record) Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is enjoying the burgeoning rivalry between Ibrox manager Michael...
BBC
Tom Lockyer: Luton defender thanks fans for seeing 'bigger picture' after FA Cup exit
Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer thanked fans for seeing "the bigger picture" following their FA Cup defeat by League Two club Grimsby Town. The Hatters have been in impressive form in the Championship, winning their last three games without conceding a goal to go fourth in the table. But they...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland aims to make it 12-0 against Scotland as Wales boss
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Yardbarker
Championship review: Burnley running away with title; Martin ballistic at Swansea; Drameh's Luton class
Burnley are running away with the title, Russell Martin explodes at his Swansea City presser and Cyrus Christie does right by Liam Rosenior at Hull. All this and more from the latest round of the Championship... TEAM OF THE ROUND. Burnley. I'm going to be completely transparent about this, but...
Scotland has potential for rugby league – Edinburgh Eagles’ Andrew McPhail
Six years ago, team manager Andrew McPhail called a training night with a view to effectively resurrecting the Edinburgh Eagles rugby league team only to find the sum total of five unimpressed players and a bag of deflated balls at his disposal.At that point McPhail may have been forgiven for writing off his ambitions for the club, based at the 12th century Royal High School which boasts comedian Ronnie Corbett among its luminaries, as just another silly joke.But as his revitalised club prepare to return to the first round of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday with a home tie...
BBC
Hearts chair Ann Budge targets equality for the women's team at Tynecastle
Ann Budge is targeting parity for the women's team at Tynecastle as one of her remaining objectives before she retires as Hearts' chair. The 74-year-old admits the club's female players were not a priority when she spent £2.5m to bring Hearts out of administration in 2014. "We are trying...
BBC
Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh
About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
On This Day in 2000 – John Barnes sacked by Celtic after humiliating defeat
John Barnes was sacked as Celtic manager on this day in 2000.The club’s decision to part company with the former Liverpool and England winger came two days after a humiliating Scottish Cup loss to second-tier Inverness.Barnes had been in charge for just eight months and oversaw only 29 games.Pressure had been building since a run of five defeats in eight games in the autumn, including a 4-2 reverse at Rangers in Barnes’ first Old Firm derby.Form did not markedly improve and the cup shock – which prompted the memorable newspaper headline ‘Super Caley Go Ballistic Celtic Are Atrocious’ – proved...
Report: Gary Neville Compares Todd Boehly To Ed Woodward
Gary Neville has compared Todd Boehly's spending at Chelsea to that of Ed Woodwards spending at Manchester United.
Newcastle make a major breakthrough on plans to improve St James' Park
EXCLUSIVE BY CRAIG HOPE: Sportsmail can reveal that the Strawberry Place site is now under the ownership of the club and long-term options will be explored to see if they can increase the capacity.
