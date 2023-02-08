Read full article on original website
Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear
Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going. Griner was released in a...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement
Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Text Message News
Brittney Griner is not a part of Team USA this week, but the WNBA star is still interested in the team. Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, is back in the United States, thanks to a trade between the American government and Russia. While Griner is not currently playing basketball, ...
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Do Tour Players Own Private Jets?
Journeying all over the world has never been so luxurious for the game's biggest names
Legendary Former Olympian Dies
The world of Olympic sports has lost a legend, as the oldest known Olympian, Felix Sienra, has reportedly passed away at the age of 107. Sienra's death was announced by his daughter Magdalena after he reportedly died at the end of January, two weeks after his birthday. Sienra represented Urguay in sailing for the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where he was able to finish sixth.
Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has ruled out skiing the downhill at the world championships — keeping to her pre-announced schedule of four events. Shiffrin inspected the course before the opening downhill training session Tuesday just to take a look at the layout ahead of Wednesday’s super-G race. But she did not enter the training session.
Legendary Wrestling Star Suffered 'Massive Stroke' Monday
Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
Mikaela Shiffrin ties modern record with world championships super-G silver
Marta Bassino beat Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women’s super-G on Wednesday and give Italy its second gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships, with her American rival settling for silver. Shiffrin, who won super-G gold in 2019 and bronze two years ago, led Bassino by three-tenths of...
Alpine skiing-Bassino pips Shiffrin to win Super-G gold
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Marta Bassino edged out American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's Super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, winning the title by 0.11 seconds.
Ticked-Off Tennis Star Alexander Bublik Smashes One Racket, And Another, And...
The Kazakhstan player was struggling to defend his French tournament title when he took it out on those poor rackets.
Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds
So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man for years, returns to spotlight at Millrose Games
Alpine skiing-Canada's Crawford wins super-G gold by slimmest of margins
COURCHEVEL, France, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's James Crawford won the men's super-G by the slimmest of margins in a stunning upset at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday.
