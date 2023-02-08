Read full article on original website
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott Reveal Two Brand New Paint Schemes
We are about a week and a half out from the Daytona 500 and Hendrick Motorsports is still revealing Chase Elliott paint schemes. This season might be a little more interesting as far as the on-track aesthetic is concerned for the No. 9 team. This week has been big for...
Formula 1 preseason report: Haas F1
Mick is gone, Hulk is back and Maggie is ready to pick up where he left off
'I already achieved everything I wanted in F1': World champion Max Verstappen looks to life beyond racing
When it comes to Formula One, a sport where danger literally exists around the corner -- not for nothing did Netflix call their docuseries "Drive to Survive" -- two-time world champion Max Verstappen doesn't seem to exhibit fear.
F1 news LIVE: FIA president makes shock change and stuns the paddock
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without...
americanmilitarynews.com
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch sentenced to 3.5 years in prison by Mexico
Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after violating Mexican gun laws while on vacation last month. Busch confirmed the incident in a statement on social media Monday, adding that he returned home to North Carolina and his family considers the issue closed.
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SB Nation
What the change in F1 control means for the future of the sport
With Formula 1 teams pulling the covers on their cars for the 2023 season, and preseason testing right around the corner, a new year is about to get underway. But the impending return to the track continues to be overshadowed by events away from it. The latest twist in the...
sneakernews.com
F1 driver Bottas relishes his leadership role at Alfa Romeo
After taking a back-seat role at Mercedes for so long, Valtteri Bottas is relishing his position as Alfa Romeo leader. The Finnish driver is in his second season with the Formula One team after being replaced by George Russell at Mercedes. “In this team I feel like my role has...
SkySports
F1 driver contracts: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and more... when do deals end?
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: Although the seven-time world champion's current deal expires at the end of the 2023 campaign, both driver and team have repeatedly expressed a desire to extend it. It is well known Hamilton would like to get that record-breaking eighth world championship and wants to stick around with Mercedes for a few years to come to make sure that dream is realised.
F1 news LIVE: Stefano Domenicali reacts to ban on drivers making political statements
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which...
FIA boss relinquishes control of F1 operations after string of controversies
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.The FIA, which governs F1, insists Ben Sulayem’s move has long been in the pipeline, and follows a restructuring of the organisation after he assumed the presidency from Jean Todt in December 2021.But his revelation in a letter to the sport’s team principals and F1 bosses on Monday...
Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500
The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has selected its driver to qualify for NASCAR‘s Daytona 500.... The post Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500 appeared first on Outsider.
SB Nation
Alfa Romeo reveals their design for the 2023 F1 season
Tuesday morning, Alfa Romeo became the latest team to debut their livery for the upcoming Formula 1 season. They also pulled back the covers on their car, the C43, for the 2023 F1 campaign, completed with some technical modifications to the rear end of the vehicle. The rebranded Alfa Romeo...
Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season
Ahead of aiming for a third World Championship in a row, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been speaking to CNN Sport at the team's season launch in New York about the rivalries in Formula One, the influence of his father, and the recent passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder and owner of the team. But he began by discussing the rise in interest in the sport in the United States.
formulanerds.com
Ben Sulayem relinquishes control of everyday F1 operations
It’s been reported that the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has relinquished his control of Formula One. Nikolas Tombazis will take over the role. In recent weeks, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been in the news for various reasons. Unfortunately, the spotlight on the FIA president hasn’t been a positive one.
