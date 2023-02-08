ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: FIA president makes shock change and stuns the paddock

americanmilitarynews.com

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch sentenced to 3.5 years in prison by Mexico

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after violating Mexican gun laws while on vacation last month. Busch confirmed the incident in a statement on social media Monday, adding that he returned home to North Carolina and his family considers the issue closed.
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races

NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
SB Nation

What the change in F1 control means for the future of the sport

With Formula 1 teams pulling the covers on their cars for the 2023 season, and preseason testing right around the corner, a new year is about to get underway. But the impending return to the track continues to be overshadowed by events away from it. The latest twist in the...
sneakernews.com

A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
SkySports

F1 driver contracts: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and more... when do deals end?

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: Although the seven-time world champion's current deal expires at the end of the 2023 campaign, both driver and team have repeatedly expressed a desire to extend it. It is well known Hamilton would like to get that record-breaking eighth world championship and wants to stick around with Mercedes for a few years to come to make sure that dream is realised.
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Stefano Domenicali reacts to ban on drivers making political statements

The Independent

FIA boss relinquishes control of F1 operations after string of controversies

SB Nation

Alfa Romeo reveals their design for the 2023 F1 season

Tuesday morning, Alfa Romeo became the latest team to debut their livery for the upcoming Formula 1 season. They also pulled back the covers on their car, the C43, for the 2023 F1 campaign, completed with some technical modifications to the rear end of the vehicle. The rebranded Alfa Romeo...
CNN

Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season

Ahead of aiming for a third World Championship in a row, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been speaking to CNN Sport at the team's season launch in New York about the rivalries in Formula One, the influence of his father, and the recent passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder and owner of the team. But he began by discussing the rise in interest in the sport in the United States.
formulanerds.com

Ben Sulayem relinquishes control of everyday F1 operations

It’s been reported that the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has relinquished his control of Formula One. Nikolas Tombazis will take over the role. In recent weeks, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been in the news for various reasons. Unfortunately, the spotlight on the FIA president hasn’t been a positive one.

