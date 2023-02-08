Read full article on original website
PA House sets calendar while future of the Speaker remains murky
Harrisburg, PA — It's official. After three wins in special elections last night, Democrats are taking over the majority in the Pennsylvania House. Just hours after the election results were finalized, Speaker Mark Rozzi set a calendar, calling members back to session on February 21, a full week earlier than anticipated. Although, uncertainty surrounds who is going to be running the show.
Pulse of PA: What do you want to hear about in tonight's State of the Union address?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 reporters gathered a Pulse of PA -- What do residents hope to see President Biden address in his State of the Union?. The resounding answer among both people who would and would not go on camera was the economy. The rising cost...
Made in America: The Future of Manufacturing and Infrastructure in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Manufacturing and infrastructure were among the top domestic issues President Biden focused on in his State of the Union address. “To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we need the best infrastructure in the world,” he said during his speech Tuesday night. “[It]...
One dog dead, another wounded after getting shot in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One dog is dead and another is hurt after being shot at a home in Martic Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. at a home on Pinnacle Road West. When officers arrived, the home...
Winning Powerball ticket worth over $750 million sold in Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Washington state. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. This jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, according to...
Cop seriously injured during chase, suspect barricaded himself with knife in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lower Paxton Township cop has been seriously injured during a foot pursuit after an incident at a Burger King. Police say the incident started on Feb. 4 on Union Deposit Road after Korie Thomas-Atkins was found to have a bench warrant for his arrest.
