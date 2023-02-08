ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

Overturned semi-truck crash in Douglas County takes hours to clear

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working to clear a crash that occurred earlier this morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Douglas County just west of Lawrence impacting the right lane. The crash, which happened around 5 a.m. between mile marker 195 and 194, has […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

FedEx driver dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Missouri, just months after deadly derailment

This is a breaking story and will be updated. A FedEx driver died after an Amtrak train crashed into a truck near Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Tuesday morning. The FedEx truck was attempting to cross the tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road in Big Creek Township, just north of Pleasant Hill. The train, which departed from Kansas City, Missouri, was on its way to St. Louis.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

OAK GROVE MAN KILLED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH

An Oak Grove man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 60-year-old John Cullett stopped in traffic due to a previous crash, which caused a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Anthony Meunier to crash into Cullett’s vehicle. Meunier was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car

A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KEARNEY, MO
Hutch Post

ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northcassherald.com

Area man charged in brutal rape

PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
