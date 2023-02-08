Read full article on original website
Driver dead after Amtrak train strikes FedEx truck near KC
CASS COUNTY —One person died in an accident with a train just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday south of Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol a FedEx truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road near Pleasant Hill. The driver of the...
Overturned semi-truck crash in Douglas County takes hours to clear
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working to clear a crash that occurred earlier this morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Douglas County just west of Lawrence impacting the right lane. The crash, which happened around 5 a.m. between mile marker 195 and 194, has […]
WIBW
One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
kcur.org
FedEx driver dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Missouri, just months after deadly derailment
This is a breaking story and will be updated. A FedEx driver died after an Amtrak train crashed into a truck near Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Tuesday morning. The FedEx truck was attempting to cross the tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road in Big Creek Township, just north of Pleasant Hill. The train, which departed from Kansas City, Missouri, was on its way to St. Louis.
Missouri semi driver dies after I-70 semi crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony D. Meunier, 39, Oak Grove, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Rout M exit. The semi struck a 2018...
One killed in semi crash on I-70 in Lafayette County
At least one person was killed in a Lafayette County crash on I-70 involving two semi-trucks near Odessa, Missouri, on Wednesday morning.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN KILLED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH
An Oak Grove man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 60-year-old John Cullett stopped in traffic due to a previous crash, which caused a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Anthony Meunier to crash into Cullett’s vehicle. Meunier was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy.
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
Family wants answers after KCK police officer shot, killed 50-year-old man
An Iowa man is looking for the truth after his brother, John Anderton, was shot dead by Kansas City, Kansas police last week.
KMBC.com
Heavy, slushy snow stranded trucks and lines of cars on some highways Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials had a plea for motorists Thursday morning – if you can stay home, then stay home and off the roads. A snowstorm overnight created a mess on area roadways with heavy, wet and slushy snow. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download the...
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Blue Springs police piloting license plate readers program
Blue Springs police launched an automatic license plate reader pilot program and say cameras have solved two crimes in less than a week.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
