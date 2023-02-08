The woman-led brand is all about sustainable practices and longevity when it comes to what we wear and the meaning behind our clothing. The eponymous New York-based, Black women-owned brand Nia Thomas was founded in 2018, just shy of a year after Thomas graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2017 with a BFA in Fashion Design. The brand’s one-of-a-kind clothing and jewelry are inspired by the founder’s nomadic lifestyle, which is reflected through lush knitted and crochet tops and dresses. She’s dedicated to making clothing that will last lifetimes, working with artisans in Mexico and factories in New York and Peru that use mindful practices as they produce her designs. “Collection after collection, the goal remains the same: We stand for love in its highest form. More connection, affection, and vulnerability in this lifetime. Going back to our roots and primal ways of being through how we get dressed.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO