Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast.
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
State: New Hampshire Walmart Bomb Threats Are Fake
🔴 The threats made Tuesday and Wednesday are believed to be fake, but are being taken seriously. 🔴 Walmart has 26 locations in New Hampshire, including six in the Seacoast region. 🔴 Stores around the country are also getting threats. Bomb threats made against Walmart stores in...
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
Flags in Massachusetts at half-staff in honor of Dracut Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless
The United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag are half-staff on Thursday in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless of Dracut.
New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising
I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
This is Only a Test — Drill Thursday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Things may look very real around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Thursday but it's actually just a drill. The shipyard is conducting an active shooter drill Thursday between noon and 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Dry Dock #3, the closest dry dock to Kittery Foreside. The location makes it possible residents may see response activity and hear the shipyard-wide loud speaker announcements while the drill takes place.
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
WMUR.com
Russian smuggling ring ran through New Hampshire town, federal investigators say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexey Brayman's house in the Meadow-Woods neighborhood of Merrimack looks like the other 70 or so other homes in the development, but it's what allegedly happened behind closed doors that had federal agents knocking. In December, Brayman was taken into custody and accused of aiding Russia's...
This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
nhbr.com
State takes action against 2 cryptocurrency firms accused of defrauding NH residents
The NH Bureau of Securities Regulation is taking action against two cryptocurrency companies for allegedly defrauding New Hampshire residents. The bureau said in a news release that it has submitted separate staff petitions against Jersey City, N.J.-based Voyager Digital Ltd. and Celsius Network Inc., based in Hoboken, N.J., as well as their subsidiaries and affiliates, accusing both of fraud and selling unregistered securities.
A Shark Froze on a Massachusetts Beach Over the Freezing Cold Weekend
I have never seen this in my life. Now, many people have said the past weekend was the coldest they had ever experienced. People who have lived in the area for 50+ years have said that they had never experienced cold and wind chill like we did the first weekend of February.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New Hampshire That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Facts and sometimes be unexciting, but local legends are often much more colorful. What if there were interesting items in history that were a bit of both? Here are some unusual things about New Hampshire that you may not know about. If all of that wasn’t unusual enough, there’s plenty...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?
New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
IRS urges taxpayers in Massachusetts to delay filing
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.
manchesterinklink.com
3 new providers join Elliot Health System
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
