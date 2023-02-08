ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NH

The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort

Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising

I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees

The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
LEBANON, ME
This is Only a Test — Drill Thursday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Things may look very real around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Thursday but it's actually just a drill. The shipyard is conducting an active shooter drill Thursday between noon and 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Dry Dock #3, the closest dry dock to Kittery Foreside. The location makes it possible residents may see response activity and hear the shipyard-wide loud speaker announcements while the drill takes place.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
State takes action against 2 cryptocurrency firms accused of defrauding NH residents

The NH Bureau of Securities Regulation is taking action against two cryptocurrency companies for allegedly defrauding New Hampshire residents. The bureau said in a news release that it has submitted separate staff petitions against Jersey City, N.J.-based Voyager Digital Ltd. and Celsius Network Inc., based in Hoboken, N.J., as well as their subsidiaries and affiliates, accusing both of fraud and selling unregistered securities.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?

New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
3 new providers join Elliot Health System

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
MANCHESTER, NH
Dover, NH
