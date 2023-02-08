ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person taken into custody after hitting police car, standoff on I-485

MINT HILL, N.C. — One person was taken into custody after a standoff with police on Interstate 485 near Mint Hill, North Carolina, police said. Pineville police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Blacklion parking lot off Park Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers approached the vehicle and asked the person to leave the area. When the driver pulled away, officers noticed they were driving erratically and tried to pull them over, according to Pineville police.
Deadly crash in east Charlotte closes roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Rocky River Church Road in east Charlotte due to a deadly crash investigation. The scene is in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, according to an alert from CMPD. Maps show the affected area is a couple of blocks north of Albemarle Road.
Man arrested in brutal killings of Charlotte mother and her son in 1984

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection to the 1984 double homicide of Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On...
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
'A nightmare' | North Carolina courts to get technology upgrade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to the North Carolina court system and some fear the change could cause major problems. The change is a technology upgrade with a history of issues across the country — including the temporary shutdown of some courts and the mistaken release of inmates — and it comes with a $100 million price tag.
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
North Carolina murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington family gets some closure, more than three decades after a man raped and murdered their loved one. Lexington police said a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30,...
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened.
