Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Person taken into custody after hitting police car, standoff on I-485
MINT HILL, N.C. — One person was taken into custody after a standoff with police on Interstate 485 near Mint Hill, North Carolina, police said. Pineville police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Blacklion parking lot off Park Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers approached the vehicle and asked the person to leave the area. When the driver pulled away, officers noticed they were driving erratically and tried to pull them over, according to Pineville police.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
Deadly crash in east Charlotte closes roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Rocky River Church Road in east Charlotte due to a deadly crash investigation. The scene is in the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road, according to an alert from CMPD. Maps show the affected area is a couple of blocks north of Albemarle Road.
Man arrested in brutal killings of Charlotte mother and her son in 1984
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection to the 1984 double homicide of Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On...
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city
SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
DNA evidence used to make arrest in 1984 killings of mom, son, CMPD says
A man has been arrested using DNA evidence found where a mother and son were killed near Hidden Valley nearly four decades ago, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
North Carolina home burned, garage destroyed after jumpstarting mistake
A north Charlotte home suffered damage with a destroyed garage after a woman’s simple car jumpstarting mistake.
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
'A nightmare' | North Carolina courts to get technology upgrade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to the North Carolina court system and some fear the change could cause major problems. The change is a technology upgrade with a history of issues across the country — including the temporary shutdown of some courts and the mistaken release of inmates — and it comes with a $100 million price tag.
qcnews.com
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
Watch: Carjacker slams into vehicle with mother, child inside in north Charlotte
The crash ended in the Belmont neighborhood and started about eleven miles away in University City.
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
wfmynews2.com
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to missing woman, had human remains inside, deputies say
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside. Deputies said they were tipped off to...
Cornelius fire chief seeking solutions to delays in fire dispatch system
CORNELIUS, N.C. — In an emergency, every second counts. Cornelius residents who call for MEDIC or fire may not get the help they need as quickly as they’d like. Cornelius Fire Chief Guerry Barbee said delays at the dispatch center contribute to that. He addressed the problem at...
WCNC
North Carolina murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington family gets some closure, more than three decades after a man raped and murdered their loved one. Lexington police said a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30,...
WBTV
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened.
