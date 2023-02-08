ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kosu.org

Big school bond proposals on the ballot in Norman, Stillwater, Mustang and more

Voters in 62 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have something to vote on during the primary and special election on Tuesday, February 14. Early voting takes place Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. While most early voters will cast ballots at their local county election board, others will not. You can find your early voting location here.
NORMAN, OK

