Voters in 62 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have something to vote on during the primary and special election on Tuesday, February 14. Early voting takes place Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. While most early voters will cast ballots at their local county election board, others will not. You can find your early voting location here.

NORMAN, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO