'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
Headlines: State of the State, Veterans’ Commission probe & “Five Moons” coins
Governor Stitt delivers the first State of the State address of his second term. (KOSU) Governor pushes for business-friendly, family-friendly agenda. (Journal Record) Stitt lays out his education agenda. (KOSU) Stitt pushes for tax cuts. (Tulsa World) AG Drummond plans investigation into legality of Veterans’ Commission. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma...
Big school bond proposals on the ballot in Norman, Stillwater, Mustang and more
Voters in 62 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have something to vote on during the primary and special election on Tuesday, February 14. Early voting takes place Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. While most early voters will cast ballots at their local county election board, others will not. You can find your early voting location here.
Headlines: Gender surgery legislation, marijuana gun law ruling & Valentines’ Day ideas
Senators take up gender surgery bill today. (NewsOK) Bill advances to reduce Veterans’ Commission members from governor. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers pass bill to make changes to the initiative petition process. (Tulsa World) Post-Roe Oklahoma legislators look at more support for mothers and families. (NewsOK) Governor fails to recognized tribal...
