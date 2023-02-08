Read full article on original website
Related
Linda Ronstadt Decided That Her Singing Career Was Over in the Early 2010s
It's difficult to pick just one accolade of Linda Ronstadt's career to single out. From the 1970s onward, the singer released chart-topping hits, earned a bevy of awards, and was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2014. Alongside Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris in their critically lauded group Trio, they were awarded a star on the the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Linda's remarkable work resulted in a well-deserved mention by the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019.
Musical actors to bring Willie, Waylon and Cash to life at the Cole on Feb. 16
HAMLET — If the band is never going to get back together again, thankfully, we still have tribute bands who preserve some of music’s greatest sounds and legendary personas. Such is the case with the Highwaymen Live, a tribute band to three giants of the outlaw country music movement.
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Burt Bacharach Dead At 94
The prolific composer/songwriter reportedly passed in his L.A. home.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries
How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
Willie Nelson And Lee Ann Womack’s Duet of “Mendocino County Line” Is Absolutely Magical
In 2002, Willie Nelson released his fiftieth studio album called The Great Divide, which actually contains several duets and musical collaborations with some of the most notable artists in the music industry – such as Kid Rock, Bonnie Raitt, Brian McKnight, and so much more. Meanwhile, Nelson teamed up with fellow Texan country singer Lee Ann Womack for the album’s lead-off single, “Mendocino County Line.”
Five Reasons Warren Zevon Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Warren Zevon, one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation, has been eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since 1994 but had to wait nearly three decades before his first nomination. His 2023 nod arrived 20 years after his death, putting an end to one of the most shocking oversights in Rock Hall history.
guitar.com
“Chris learnt 15 songs in two days”: In Flames on new album Foregone and hiring ex-Megadeth player Chris Broderick
When In Flames hired ex-Megadeth player Chris Broderick in early 2019, they were in panic mode. According to the band, their then-guitarist Niclas Engelin called them to drop out of a US tour just two days before they were due to depart, leaving them scrambling for a replacement. Four years...
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the songwriter and performer who turned easy listening into high art, has died at 94. A representative for Bacharach confirmed to the Washington Post that the singer died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and...
Comments / 0