ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will Joe Biden run for president in 2024?

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, even as recent polls show American feeling lukewarm about the prospect of him seeking four more years in the White House.An ABC News/Washington Post poll showed just 42 per cent of respondents approve of his performance, with a majority of Americans – 53 per cent – saying they either “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of how Mr Biden has conducted himself in office.Another recent poll from the Associated Press showed 41 per cent of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s work as president, just two...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
POLITICO

Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden

Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
GEORGIA STATE
Godwin

Biden presents the State of the Union for the first time.

A message of hope and optimism is anticipated from President Joe Biden in his speech on Tuesday night. But for Californian Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the country's continuing inflation problems paint a more bleak image of the condition of the union.
POLITICO

Biden’s blue period

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN made it a priority when he took office to undo his predecessor’s judicial...
ALABAMA STATE
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy