Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
The Chronicle
‘From the Heart’ brings love to town
WILLIMANTIC — With Valentines Day coming, love is in the air at the Coffee Break Gallery. A new exhibit, “From the Heart,” features art with hearts and images illustrating love. The exhibit runs through Feb. 27 at the Eastern Connecticut Veterans Community Center, which is at 47...
The Chronicle
WFD responds to 52 incidents over weekend
WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic firefighters battled the cold during a busy weekend, responding to an RV Fire, activated sprinkler system and water pipes that burst, among other incidents. The fire department responded to 52 incidents from Friday through Sunday.
The Chronicle
One cat dies, another missing after RV fire
WILLIMANTIC — A cat owned by the woman whose RV was demolished on Holbrook Ave. late Friday afternoon died in the fire while another cat of hers was missing. The call for the fire, which was at 194 Holbrook Ave., came in at 3:44 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the scene by 3:50 p.m.
The Chronicle
High School Roundup: Windham boys hoop edges New London
NEW LONDON — Travis Mangual, Jr. and Malcolm Hunter combined to score 20 of 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Windham boys basketball team to a 69-65 Eastern Connecticut Conference inter-division victory over New London Tuesday night at Conway Gymnasium. Mangual led the way for the...
The Chronicle
CFD volunteers honored for saving life
COVENTRY — At the Coventry Town Council meeting Monday night, several Coventry Fire & EMS Department volunteers were honored for saving a person’s life. On Dec. 31, 2022, three minutes after the paid staff had responded to a different medical call, a second medical call came in. The volunteers responded at approximately 8:08 a.m. to a call regarding a patient experiencing difficulty breathing at 1630 Main Street.
The Chronicle
Catch a matinee film at Douglas Library
HEBRON — Adults can enjoy a matinee film every Friday in February at the Douglas Library of Hebron. All of the films in the series were released in 2022.
The Chronicle
Police seek suspect in Big Y larcenies
MANSFIELD CENTER — The Mansfield Resident State Troopers’ Office is investigating multiple larcenies that occurred at the Big Y on 141B Storrs Road in Mansfield Center during the month of January. The Resident Troopers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in the investigation. In still photographs taken...
The Chronicle
ECSU Basketball: Barry enjoys career night as Warriors move into first place
WILLIMANTIC —For the second time in as many years, the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s basketball team ended Rhode Island College’s hopes for a perfect Little East Conference season - scoring the first eight points of the second quarter to build an 18-point lead and going on to snap the Anchormen’s overall 18-game winning streak, 66-56, Wednesday evening at Francis E. Geissler Gymnasium.
The Chronicle
Construction of new school moves forward
MANSFIELD — The construction of the new Mansfield Elementary School building reached a milestone. Last Thursday, Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth and Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Peter Dart announced in a letter the town had secured the needed Certificate of Occupancy for the new Mansfield Elementary School building and nearly achieved “Substantial Completion” as determined by the project’s lead architect.
The Chronicle
Milestone night for Lopez defined by family
LEBANON — Jaiden Lopez remembers sitting in the bleachers with his family at Putnam High School on Jan. 31, 2018. That night, Jaiden’s brother, David Jr. - became the 14th player in school history at Lyman Memorial to score 1,000 points. Those final points came on a foul shot late in the third quarter.
The Chronicle
Bulldogs fall on grand night for Lopez
LEBANON — There was plenty of emotion up on Exeter Road Tuesday evening inside the gymnasium at Lyman Memorial. Senior Jaiden Lopez connected on a long-range 3-point shot — just over a minute — 65 seconds to be exact into the second quarter for his 1000th career point.
Comments / 0