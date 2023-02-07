Read full article on original website
AMC Stock Impressive Drop 11% So Far On Friday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) slid by a staggering 11.85% to $4.73 at 14:47 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
Less Than Three Hours Before The NYSE Open, Teva Pharmaceutical Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Teva Pharmaceutical‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% up. Teva Pharmaceutical’s last close was $9.82, 13.4% under its 52-week high of $11.34. The last session, NYSE finished with Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) dropping 1.01% to $9.82. NYSE dropped...
Marathon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 16% Drop In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 16.38% in 5 sessions from $7.08 at -16.38, to $5.92 at 19:26 EST on Sunday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.61% to $11,718.12, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 20.39% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-02-02, to $0.56 at 13:30 EST on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,690.91, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Banco Bradesco Is Down By 10%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 10.57% down. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $2.65, 44.09% under its 52-week high of $4.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBD) sliding 3.64% to $2.65. NYSE fell...
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 24% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) dropped by a staggering 24.85% in 10 sessions from $1.64 to $1.23 at 13:09 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,690.91, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Virgin Galactic Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) slid by a staggering 16.64% in 5 sessions from $5.97 to $4.98 at 12:41 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.14% to $15,850.86, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Riot Blockchain Stock Slides By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell by a staggering 26.17% in 10 sessions from $7.49 at 2023-02-02, to $5.53 at 14:32 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.97% to $11,675.76, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Jumps By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 28.81% in 21 sessions from $8.43 at 2023-01-26, to $10.86 at 12:29 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.23% to $11,644.80, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 10 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,687.19. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 905186951, 85.19% below its average volume of 6112880021.95. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Jumps By 9% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.22% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 10 February, CBOE (VIX) is $21.44. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 12.72% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.02 and 1.71% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.08.
NYSE FANG Bearish Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 10 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,527.96. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.75% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,684.26 and 6.84% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,933.91.
NYSE FANG Bullish Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 10 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,598.25. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.3% up from its 52-week low and 1.41% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Falls By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Sunday, 12 February, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.82. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.059% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
EUR/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Sunday, 12 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.571% up from its 52-week low and 6.523% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
