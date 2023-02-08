3 former Twitter executives to testify Wednesday at House hearing over handling of Hunter Biden laptop story
By By Jeremy Herb, Sara Murray and Alayna Treene, CNN
1 day ago
Three former Twitter executives are testifying Wednesday at the House Oversight Committee over Twitter's decision to temporarily suppress a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden's laptop, in what's set to be the first high-profile hearing for the new Republican…
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would reportedly black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections.
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
A high-ranking government official who has been asked by Hunter Biden to launch an investigation in connection to his abandoned laptop has long-standing ties to President Joe Biden and his family, records show.
Hunter Biden could reportedly soon face charges concerning alleged illegal tax deductions as Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden's son and whether the president himself engaged in illegal efforts to profit from his position and protect his son.
WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee is demanding that first son Hunter Biden’s art dealer hand over sales information and book an interview with congressional investigators about possible influence-peddling.
The panel’s chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), sent a letter Wednesday to SoHo gallery owner Georges Berges after he brazenly brushed off an initial request last month.
“For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official,” Comer wrote. “Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence.”
Hunter Biden launched his art career...
During a Wednesday interview with PBS, President Joe Biden dismissed the Republican investigation into claims of his family's influence peddling, suggesting that the public doesn't have any interest in it.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Former Twitter executives told a Republican-led U.S. House committee on Wednesday that they made a mistake by blocking tweets about a laptop said to belong to President Joe Biden's son Hunter but said government officials were not involved.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
