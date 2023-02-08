Read full article on original website
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady 'Caused' Him 'Pain'
Rob Gronkowski appeared on Tom Brady's podcast, and joked about his former teammate after he had announced his retirement, "for good" this time.
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral
Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
Complex
Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman’s Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction
Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL commentator Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl following a complaint from a woman. Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin won’t appear on any coverage in the lead up to Sunday due to the complaint, which has not been publicly disclosed. Irvin has described the interaction with the unnamed woman as a “brief, public and largely non-physical encounter.” He said he only shook the woman’s hand when they parted ways. The NFL Network and ESPN have not commented further on the encounter, which happened on Sunday in Arizona.
Former Teammate Blames Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers Last Super Bowl Loss
One former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman says their quarterback was too worried about the MVP trophy.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s Going on a 4-Day ‘Darkness Retreat’ With Complete ‘Isolation’ Before Deciding NFL Future
Listening to his inner voice. Aaron Rodgers revealed that he is going to decide his NFL future while being isolated in darkness for nearly a week. “I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers, 39, said during the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the Pat McAfee Show. "That's why I think it's […]
Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion
Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
NBC Sports
Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag. Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Makes Opinion On Patrick Mahomes' Family Clear
Patrick Mahomes receives a ton of love from the NFL world when it comes to his production on the field. No one will question that. That being said, Mahomes' family has been criticized plenty of times over the past few years. Fans have trolled both his brother Jackson and his wife ...
Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB
Rob Gronkowski’s new role as an NFL analyst means he has been able to look around the league a great deal, and he thinks quite highly of one quarterback in particular. Gronkowski was asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday, and the former tight end was clearly a huge fan. He praised Fields... The post Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Former Football Star Is on the Cusp of a WWE Breakout
Football didn’t work out for Bron Breakker but he’s an emerging star in WWE.
Rob Gronkowski confirms 2022 talks with Bills
Rob Gronkowski already delayed his Hall of Fame induction, returning from his 2019 WWE sabbatical to help out Tom Brady in Tampa. Both Brady and Gronkowski retired in 2022 — Brady for the first time, Gronk for a second — but the All-Decade tight end did consider playing with another team last year.
