Twitter execs acknowledge mistakes with Hunter Biden laptop story but say no government involvement

Read full article on original website
Hatrick
4d ago
What, Wait..... I thought Hunter's laptop was Russian misinformation!? 51 people in the top of the security community signed a letter saying that!... You mean they were lying?🤔🤭🤥❓️
Reply(198)
1051
Red Brick Moon Burn
5d ago
So every fired Twitter employee will say "I was not aware of....fill in the blank". All the Democrats are planning on defecting to Jan 6 and....but, but, but Trump....
Reply(115)
470
Doug Grotler
4d ago
Goes to show that their fact checkers are biased and unwilling to accept the possibility of the truth if it goes against their goals! Fire them all!
Reply(11)
26
Related
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!
Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Popculture
Congressman Blasts NFL for Rihanna's Halftime Performance
A Texas lawmaker highly disapproves of Rihanna's Super Bowl engagement. The Fenty businesswoman's first performance in nearly four years will be Sunday at the Apple Music halftime show. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson from Texas explained why he wouldn't be watching. On Twitter and Truth Social, Jackson criticized the NFL for inviting the Barbadian singer to perform during Sunday's Super Bowl 57 halftime show. He argued that she should be removed from the show since the pop star previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it. "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.
'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP
President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye in 2024
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye to his job in 2024 are tied to the president’s failed leadership that made Americans poorer and less safe.
New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024
The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fox News Panel Derails During Heated Clash Over Hunter Biden: ‘That’s Not Evidence!’
Outnumbered had a rousing debate on Thursday as the panel collided over Hunter Biden, the evidence against him, and whether the president’s son is resonating with the public as a political issue. The panel was discussing the aftermath of the House Oversight Committee’s hearing about Twitter’s alleged censorship of...
Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake
William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market
As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
CNN
1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3304