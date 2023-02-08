ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Twitter execs acknowledge mistakes with Hunter Biden laptop story but say no government involvement

By Annie Grayer, Marshall Cohen, Alayna Treene, Sara Murray, Jeremy Herb
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Hatrick
4d ago

What, Wait..... I thought Hunter's laptop was Russian misinformation!? 51 people in the top of the security community signed a letter saying that!... You mean they were lying?🤔🤭🤥❓️

Red Brick Moon Burn
5d ago

So every fired Twitter employee will say "I was not aware of....fill in the blank". All the Democrats are planning on defecting to Jan 6 and....but, but, but Trump....

Doug Grotler
4d ago

Goes to show that their fact checkers are biased and unwilling to accept the possibility of the truth if it goes against their goals! Fire them all!

