DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO