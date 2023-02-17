Read full article on original website
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's first reactions say Kang is one of the "best MCU villains"
The first verdicts are slightly mixed on Marvel’s Phase 5 debut
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Marvel Reportedly Casts Actor Cut From Spider-Man: Homecoming as Lead in Upcoming Disney+ Show
An actor cut from Spider-Man: Homecoming may have landed another gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point in the development process of Homecoming, it was widely reported Jona Xiao was cast in the film in an undisclosed role. Upon the feature's release, however, Xiao's role was removed from the film entirely. Now, Xiao's own resume has another Marvel project added to it.
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
Evangeline Lilly Shares Update On Jeremy Renner's Recovery 'It's A Miracle'
Evangeline Lilly is giving fans an update on her friend and costar Jeremy Renner as he continues to recover from his January snowplow accident. During an interview for The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the actress revealed that she was "just at" Renner's house and shared that his spirits are high despite the tragic accident.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Wants a Wasp Solo Movie
The debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is right around the corner, fully kicking off Phase 5 of the storytelling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will take the adventures of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) into new territory, and while there's no ...
What to Watch on Disney+ Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
The next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just around the corner. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, and with it comes the official beginning of Phase 5. The movie catches up with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in the aftermath of saving the world in Avengers:...
James Gunn to Use Marvel’s Tried and Tested Tom Holland Factor for DC’s New Superman?
The debate surrounding the mistreatment of Henry Cavill in the DC Universe has not been forgiven but forgotten in favor of the grand lineup that James Gunn has just announced. Worries about how DC is headed to doom at the hands of Peter Safran and James Gunn have more or less vanished after the creator announced something as eccentric as The Authorities. And suddenly, a young Superman still coming to terms with his power as he struggles to pass midterms into high school does not seem like such a bad idea. But only on one condition: the new Superman needs to be played by Tom Holland.
Kang’s secret past with the Avengers confirmed in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ clip
More information about Kang the Conqueror has been (slightly) revealed in a new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania clip. This new video has illuminated some parts of Kang’s past that may not have been made obvious from He Who Remains in Loki. It also gave a quick preview of just how powerful this multiverse-jumping man really is.
Paul Rudd, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Team on Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror: “He’s Just a Force of Nature”
In kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of a new stage in the Multiverse Saga. “This movie is the biggest of the three. We decided if we had a chance to make a third round, we wanted to go nuts,” director Peyton Reed (who also helmed the previous two Ant-Man films) told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Westwood premiere on Monday. “We wanted to beat Scott Lang up a little bit. It’s still comedic, but also it takes a very serious turn. We love the idea of putting the...
Latest ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo has Marvel fans convinced it’s the next ‘No Way Home’
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially arriving next week, and following Monday’s red carpet premiere resulting in a wave of hugely positive first reactions, the hype has never been higher for the incoming threequel. And speaking of threequels, the latest promo to arrive for the movie is unveiling even more fresh footage that’s getting fans so excited they are going to so far as to compare it to the golden child of the MCU’s post-Endgame era — Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The MCU Phase 5 Opener
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to kick off the MCU's Phase 5. See the first reactions to the movie's screening.
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
Marvel producer teases ‘Wonder Man’ will be different to other Marvel Disney Plus series
More information was revealed for the upcoming Wonder Man Disney Plus series, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Marvel’s producer shared tiny details about the show’s production and the direction that Marvel Studio plans to take this character to be presented on screen. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Producer,...
