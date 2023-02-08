ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Best Mountains and Resorts for Beginner Skiers and Snowboarders

Maybe you’re not quite the guy who's only into the après-ski—but you’re also not about to tackle black diamonds or even those dicey intermediate runs on that upcoming weekend ski trip. For the in-betweeners, there’s no need to relegate yourself to perfecting your snowplow turns with the 12-and-under set. Instead, set your sights and ski […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The United State Tops World Top Ski Destination Once Again - What a Pleasant Surprise

Looking for the freshest, deepest powder to satisfy your skiing urges? Look no further than the following list of the top ski destinations in the world. Some of the best skiing in the world lie in the United States. From California to Alaska to the northeast states, you’ll find a wide range of ski destinations for every type of skier. In California, one can find skiing in the mountains north and east of Los Angeles, but the best skiing in the state can be found in the Lake Tahoe region, with no less than nine resorts on different sides of the lake. With more than 400 inches of snow each year and such great variety in slopes and resorts, Lake Tahoe is certainly a safe bet for a good ski vacation.
MSR Lightning Trail Snowshoes Review

For those of us who love the outdoors but don’t trust ourselves on slippery ski’s, the winter months leave us a couple of options. Sit cozy and warm by a fire or get out and explore! Exploring is always the choice for me and living in Colorado that means snowshoeing at some point. I have bounced around from a couple of pair of snowshoes but was recently sent a pair of MSR Lightning Trail Snowshoes. I put them through their paces and wanted to let others looking for that perfect pair of snowshoes what my thoughts were. Here is my product review of the MSR Lightning Trail snowshoes.
COLORADO STATE
Syracuse, NY
