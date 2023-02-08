The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is giving vehicle inspection stickers a makeover. The NYS DMV announced Tuesday that it will transition to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide “enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information,” such as mileage and license plate IDs directly onto the inspection sticker. Photos released by the DMV also show a new look with what appears to be a QR code instead of the previous design, which had a bar code.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO