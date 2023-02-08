ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Syracuse.com

Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment

It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Powerball results: $755M ticket sold in Washington, 3 in NY win $1M (see smaller prizes)

One lucky ticket sold in Washington state won the $755 million Powerball jackpot, one of the 10 largest in U.S. lottery history, on Monday night. The winning numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing were 05-11-22-23-69, Powerball 07, Power Play 2X. A single ticket matched all six numbers, making someone eligible for $754.6 million (before taxes) or a lump sum cash payment of $407.2 million (also before taxes).
WASHINGTON STATE
Syracuse.com

New York Ski Conditions for February 9, 2023

Belleayre Mt.2/8/202300MG - LG12 - 4059 - 05 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain2/8/20230MG - FG16 - 4031 - 285 - 59:00AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center2/8/2023MG - LG6 - 407 - 74 - 42:00PM / 9:00PM. Events:Open From...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Company news: Nick Lapresi hired by Finger Lakes SPCA

The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY announced Nick Lapresi has assumed the position of executive director. In this role, Lapresi is responsible for the day-to-day management of the shelter, and for developing and implementing strategies to promote the mission of the organization. Lapresi replaces outgoing shelter director Carol Russel, who served in the role since 1996.
Syracuse.com

Tax breaks for businesses are costing NY school districts millions, advocates say

Albany, N.Y. — Hundreds of New York public schools are being shortchanged by tax breaks that benefit private businesses, a handful of Democratic lawmakers and good government advocates asserted Wednesday, pointing to a new report that shows at least $1.8 billion of local property taxes that would have funded school districts instead went to Industrial Development Agencies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Syracuse.com

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Syracuse.com

New York DMV gives vehicle inspection stickers a new look (photo)

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is giving vehicle inspection stickers a makeover. The NYS DMV announced Tuesday that it will transition to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide “enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information,” such as mileage and license plate IDs directly onto the inspection sticker. Photos released by the DMV also show a new look with what appears to be a QR code instead of the previous design, which had a bar code.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: In honor of Black History Month

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. At the YMCA of Central New York, where I am the first Black President & CEO, we have joined with other YMCAs around the country to take part in the “We Wear Black” initiative during Black History Month.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New state boys basketball poll: New team cracks AA rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — A new Section III team is ranked in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball poll. Nottingham makes the poll this week at No. 30 in Class AA. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
