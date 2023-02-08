Read full article on original website
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
Powerball results: $755M ticket sold in Washington, 3 in NY win $1M (see smaller prizes)
One lucky ticket sold in Washington state won the $755 million Powerball jackpot, one of the 10 largest in U.S. lottery history, on Monday night. The winning numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing were 05-11-22-23-69, Powerball 07, Power Play 2X. A single ticket matched all six numbers, making someone eligible for $754.6 million (before taxes) or a lump sum cash payment of $407.2 million (also before taxes).
New York Ski Conditions for February 9, 2023
Belleayre Mt.2/8/202300MG - LG12 - 4059 - 05 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain2/8/20230MG - FG16 - 4031 - 285 - 59:00AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center2/8/2023MG - LG6 - 407 - 74 - 42:00PM / 9:00PM. Events:Open From...
Company news: Nick Lapresi hired by Finger Lakes SPCA
The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY announced Nick Lapresi has assumed the position of executive director. In this role, Lapresi is responsible for the day-to-day management of the shelter, and for developing and implementing strategies to promote the mission of the organization. Lapresi replaces outgoing shelter director Carol Russel, who served in the role since 1996.
Tax breaks for businesses are costing NY school districts millions, advocates say
Albany, N.Y. — Hundreds of New York public schools are being shortchanged by tax breaks that benefit private businesses, a handful of Democratic lawmakers and good government advocates asserted Wednesday, pointing to a new report that shows at least $1.8 billion of local property taxes that would have funded school districts instead went to Industrial Development Agencies.
How a CNY marching band helped peers in Wisconsin heal from tragedy
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The 2022 marching band season was a time of healing for Wisconsin’s Waukesha South High School. That was a big challenge for a group that was marred by one of the most horrific tragedies imaginable.
3 high school musicals to choose from this weekend in Central New York
Students throughout Central New York have been preparing for the spring 2023 musical season for weeks, and there are three shows this weekend. Here’s a list of this weekend’s performances. Jamesville-DeWitt High School ~ The Prom ~ Feb. 9-11 Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square ~...
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new...
Upstate New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens Friday
Binghamton, N. Y. — Starting Friday, downtown Binghamton will host the first New York state-licensed dispensary selling legal recreational marijuana outside of New York City. The shop, Just Breathe at 75 Court St., opens at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Its opening marks the third for a state-licensed weed...
New York DMV gives vehicle inspection stickers a new look (photo)
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is giving vehicle inspection stickers a makeover. The NYS DMV announced Tuesday that it will transition to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide “enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information,” such as mileage and license plate IDs directly onto the inspection sticker. Photos released by the DMV also show a new look with what appears to be a QR code instead of the previous design, which had a bar code.
NYS Fair 2023: Theory of a Deadman to play free concert at Chevy Park
The Great New York State Fair has announced the second concert of its 2023 lineup. Theory of a Deadman will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Park stage on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. All concerts in the Chevrolet...
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
CNY Inspirations: In honor of Black History Month
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. At the YMCA of Central New York, where I am the first Black President & CEO, we have joined with other YMCAs around the country to take part in the “We Wear Black” initiative during Black History Month.
New York lawmakers discuss bail, judicial discretion at budget hearing
Albany, N.Y. — New York lawmakers discussed public safety Tuesday with court and state officials during a sweeping budget hearing held as Gov. Hochul pushes to once again overhaul the state’s bail system. Democrats pressed administration officials and court higher-ups about the governor’s proposal to strip language from...
Lawsuit seeks floor vote on Hochul’s rejected pick for top judge
Three weeks after a state Senate committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick for chief judge of New York’s highest court, a lawmaker filed suit Thursday seeking to force a full floor vote on the nominee. Republican state Sen. Anthony Palumbo sued the Senate and multiple Democrats in the...
Criminal simulation, burglary, strangulation: 320 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 21 and Feb. 5, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 69.
Where Section III swimmers, divers fall in state championship rankings through Feb. 8
Section III has nine swimmers, four divers and four relay teams that have qualified for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships. The state championships will take place on March 3 and 4 at Ithaca College. See where Section III athletes rank among the state leaders. The...
New state boys basketball poll: New team cracks AA rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new Section III team is ranked in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball poll. Nottingham makes the poll this week at No. 30 in Class AA. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
