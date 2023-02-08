ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
SoapAsk

How to watch Days of our Lives for free?

"Days of Our Lives" is a beloved American soap opera that has been captivating audiences since 1965. The show follows the dramatic lives and loves of the residents of the fictional town of Salem, providing a daily dose of drama, intrigue, and romance.
CNET

The Comprehensive Live-TV Streaming Channel Guide You Need

Are you ready to nix cable or streaming in favor of your new budget? It's a good bet. But if you give up regular cable and switch to a live TV streaming service, it can be less expensive each month. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
Android Authority

Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more

It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Syracuse.com

Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ ep 17: Time, TV channel, free live stream

In “Sistas,” friends Andi (KJ Smith), Karen (Ebony Obsidian), Danni (Mignon Von), Sabrina (Novi Brown) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) navigate love, careers, friendships, and the trials and tribulations that come with each, all while searching for their Mr. Right. The newest episode airs on Wednesday, February 8...
TechSpot

Watch the first episode of The Mandalorian on broadcast TV later this month

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Recap: Streaming platforms like Disney+, Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video have been cannibalizing traditional broadcast and cable television for years, scooping up viewers that have grown weary of expensive monthly cable bills as well as younger generations that may have never had cable TV at all.
Primetimer

HBO Releasing the Next The Last of Us Episode Early So You Won't Miss the Super Bowl

This weekend, TV fans can have their The Last of Us and watch the Super Bowl too. To avoid scheduling conflicts, HBO announced that Episode 5 of its apocalyptic hit will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on Friday at 9:00 PM ET ahead of airing at its usual time on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. The Last of Us will return to its Sunday night schedule after this week.
Android Authority

How to stream FOX whether you have cable or not

FOX runs various brands that are among the bigger broadcast channels, chief among them FOX News and FOX Sports. Even after selling much of its entertainment division to Disney, the company still airs several scripted shows too. But what if you’ve embraced the streaming revolution? Can you still watch FOX. Yes, you can. Below, we walk you through how to stream FOX whether you have a cable subscription or not. You can’t watch Fox on common streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, but there are a few options.
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery+ Now Expected to Survive as Standalone Streaming Service as HBO Max Expands

In a slight pivot to its streaming strategy, Warner Bros. Discovery expects to keep Discovery+ as a standalone streaming service, even after it launches its combined super-service with HBO Max later this year, a source familiar with the plans tells The Hollywood Reporter. WBD announced the plan to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ last year, arguing that they have complementary content and subscriber bases. The combined service is expected to launch in the spring under a new name.More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Jackson Harper Says He Was "Big Mad" After 'Love Life' Was Pulled From HBO MaxWarner Bros. Discovery Names Rebecca...
CNET

Sling Revamps Its Free TV Service, Adds Upgrades to AMC Plus and Showtime

Sling upgraded its Free TV streaming service, which is now called Sling Freestream. The launch of Freestream, which coincides with the service's eighth anniversary, offers over 210 ad-supported channels (up from 150) and 41,000 on-demand titles. The app includes news from ABC News Live and CBS News, plus international news from Al Jazeera and Noticias Univision 24/7.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy