Pritzker challenges groups recruiting candidates for school and library boards
With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school board or library district races.
Governor announces Megasites Program grant funding
A new $40 million grant program to develop megasites in Illinois is being announced by Governor JB Pritzker. Megasites are large areas of land developed so they are ready to be used by manufacturers, distribution centers and industrial centers. The goal is to get more businesses to set up shop in Illinois and create jobs, according to the governor.
Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois
A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its application for a certificate of authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, co-founder of the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, said Navigator...
Illinois General Assembly back in session
Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday. Both chambers have passed new rules for the 103rd General Assembly that began last month following November’s election. More than 1,300 bills have been newly filed in the Senate. Friday is the deadline for more. During Debate last week over House rules,...
