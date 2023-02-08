Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
‘Pathetic act of selfishness’: Vases stolen from Bethalto cemetery
An investigation is underway after several bronze vases vanished from one small Metro East cemetery.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police Seeks Help Apprehending Thief of Bronze Headstone Vases From Cemetery
BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon put out a request today on social media to help solve the case of someone who stole several bronze headstone vases at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. "Today we took a report of an absolutely despicable crime that we’d love to solve, and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, February 9th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 36-year-old Odin man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. Kirk Johnston of Page Avenue was taken into custody after deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint after the car he was driving was found parked partially in the road at Page and Soper Roads south of Odin. The incident was reported at 9:17 Wednesday morning.
wgel.com
Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge
Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
wlds.com
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
advantagenews.com
Ayers named Wood River firefighter of year
Wood River firefighter Kris Ayers recently took a break from fighting fires to deploy overseas with the Army Reserves. Now back in the fold, Ayers was honored Monday night by the Wood River City Council as 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Mayor Tom Stahlcup presented Ayers with a recognition award,...
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police Report Four Individuals Face Various Charges
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigating gunshots on Maulding Drive
Centralia Police say a parked vehicle on Maulding Drive was hit by gunfire late Monday night. Police received numerous 911 calls about several shots fired in the Maulding Drive area around 11:35 pm. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in. They reported seeing a subject running...
Murder investigation after police find body in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.
Thieves steal cemetery vases for the second time in two years
Thieves hit an Illinois cemetery, stealing vases straight out of loved ones' tombstones—and it isn't the first time.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
wdml.com
Centralia man sentenced for shooting at Wamac officer
CLINTON COUNTY — A 38-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced in Clinton County Court on charges stemming from an incident in which he fired a shot at a Wamac police officer. According to Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer, Ian Merideth pleaded guilty last year to Class X felony...
KMOV
Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
St. Louis man sentenced for killing woman and her 8-year-old daughter
A St. Louis man, already serving life in prison for one murder, was sentenced Wednesday to additional life sentences for the murders of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.
wgel.com
Greenville Man Faces Two Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
Madison County Record
Woman alleges injuries during fight at Ragin Cajun
EDWARDSVILLE – A woman claims she was hit with a broomstick during a brawl at the Ragin Cajun bar in Alton. Plaintiff Shannon Inman filed the lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against defendants Ragin CPB Corp, doing business as Ragin Cajun, Aaron Agne and Brittney Knipp, citing negligence.
KMOV
Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
