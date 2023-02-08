ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 36-year-old Odin man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. Kirk Johnston of Page Avenue was taken into custody after deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint after the car he was driving was found parked partially in the road at Page and Soper Roads south of Odin. The incident was reported at 9:17 Wednesday morning.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge

Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
VANDALIA, IL
wlds.com

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
advantagenews.com

Ayers named Wood River firefighter of year

Wood River firefighter Kris Ayers recently took a break from fighting fires to deploy overseas with the Army Reserves. Now back in the fold, Ayers was honored Monday night by the Wood River City Council as 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Mayor Tom Stahlcup presented Ayers with a recognition award,...
WOOD RIVER, IL
edglentoday.com

Bethalto Police Report Four Individuals Face Various Charges

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.
BETHALTO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police investigating gunshots on Maulding Drive

Centralia Police say a parked vehicle on Maulding Drive was hit by gunfire late Monday night. Police received numerous 911 calls about several shots fired in the Maulding Drive area around 11:35 pm. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in. They reported seeing a subject running...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wdml.com

Centralia man sentenced for shooting at Wamac officer

CLINTON COUNTY — A 38-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced in Clinton County Court on charges stemming from an incident in which he fired a shot at a Wamac police officer. According to Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer, Ian Merideth pleaded guilty last year to Class X felony...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Greenville Man Faces Two Charges

Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
GREENVILLE, IL
Madison County Record

Woman alleges injuries during fight at Ragin Cajun

EDWARDSVILLE – A woman claims she was hit with a broomstick during a brawl at the Ragin Cajun bar in Alton. Plaintiff Shannon Inman filed the lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against defendants Ragin CPB Corp, doing business as Ragin Cajun, Aaron Agne and Brittney Knipp, citing negligence.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
TROY, MO

