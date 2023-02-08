ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken

The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
Lawmaker assaulted in D.C. apartment elevator, staff says

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in an elevator in her D.C. apartment building on Thursday, her chief of staff said in a statement. Craig, a 50-year-old Democrat in her third term, called 911 and her assailant fled the scene, chief of staff Nick Coe said. The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Craig defended herself and suffered some bruising but “is otherwise physically okay,” according to the statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Doctors swayed by politics when it comes to hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for COVID-19: study

Pennsylvania-based researchers concluded that doctors’ acceptance of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 is influenced by their political leanings. The study was driven partly by observations of a UMPC emergency room doctor who noticed that many families of people stricken with COVID-19 were asking for treatment with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, even though neither has been proven effective against COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
