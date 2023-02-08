Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken
The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
Missing Lyft driver with connections to Pa. has died: report
A missing Lyft driver from Florida who had connections to Philadelphia has died, a family member confirmed. Police in both Florida and North Carolina have been searching for Gary Levin, 74, for over a week. “At this time my family and I are asking for privacy so we can process...
George Santos had 2017 Pa. theft charge expunged: lawyer
U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case. The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks,...
Is daylight saving time soon? Here’s when clocks ‘spring forward’
Now that January’s over, many people undoubtedly have spring on the mind. Which begs the question: when is daylight saving time?. SIMILAR STORIES: Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Good Morning, Pennsylvania. The days will start getting lighter when folks set their clocks forward on March 12, 2023. Unfortunately, this...
Valentine’s Day dates will cost you the most in these Pa. cities: study
It is possible to do something nice on Valentine’s Day with your significant other without going broke. Unless you happen to be in these cities in Pennsylvania, which are supposedly the most expensive for a Valentine’s Day date night. LISTEN: Pa.’s top search term ahead of Valentine’s Day...
Lawmaker assaulted in D.C. apartment elevator, staff says
WASHINGTON — Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in an elevator in her D.C. apartment building on Thursday, her chief of staff said in a statement. Craig, a 50-year-old Democrat in her third term, called 911 and her assailant fled the scene, chief of staff Nick Coe said. The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Craig defended herself and suffered some bruising but “is otherwise physically okay,” according to the statement.
Gov. Shapiro could win double prize with Super Bowl bets against Kansas, Missouri governors
Gov. Josh Shapiro has made Super Bowl bets with not one, but two counterparts as the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Shapiro unveiled the friendly wagers with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday in two Twitter videos. The bet with Parson...
Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick
If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
Capitol rioter gets prison time for threatening Black officer with Confederate flag
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who threatened a Black police officer with a pole attached to a Confederate battle flag as he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to three years in prison. Kevin Seefried, 53, tearfully apologized for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot...
Civil, divorce trials suspended in 6 N.J. counties because of judge shortage
Most civil and divorce trials in six New Jersey counties will soon be suspended until further notice as the state continues to be plagued by a high number of judicial vacancies, the state’s chief justice announced Tuesday. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner also warned that halting cases in other parts...
Wawa is offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states. Here’s where to get yours.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
Doctors swayed by politics when it comes to hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for COVID-19: study
Pennsylvania-based researchers concluded that doctors’ acceptance of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 is influenced by their political leanings. The study was driven partly by observations of a UMPC emergency room doctor who noticed that many families of people stricken with COVID-19 were asking for treatment with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, even though neither has been proven effective against COVID-19.
Advocates call for action to fund Pa. schools following landmark court decision
What happened: Public school advocates came to the Pennsylvania Capitol on Thursday to call on Gov. Josh Shapiro and state lawmakers to begin immediately to address the spending disparities that exist across school districts in Pennsylvania. The representatives of the statewide PA Schools Work coalition said Tuesday’s Commonwealth Court decision...
Former college student pleads guilty to fatal sword attack in 2020
HARTFORD, Conn. — A former University of Connecticut student pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 — one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states that ended with his capture in Maryland.
Cayden Laster’s 23 points helps East Pennsboro boys down West Perry in a non-conference game
Cayden Laster scored 23 points Thursday night as the East Pennsboro boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 66-48, in a non-conference game. Leo McCoy added 13 points for the Panthers, who improve to 8-14. Si Twigg scored 15 points and Duce Middleton added 12 for West Perry, who moved to...
