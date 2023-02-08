Read full article on original website
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
St. Louis Union Station Hotel & Entertainment Center
St. Louis Union Station is a historic train station in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. Originally opened in 1894, it served as the city’s primary railway terminal for over 80 years and was one of the busiest passenger rail stations in the world. The station has since been restored...
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring.
An Andean bear briefly escaped his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday morning, prompting staffers to initiate emergency protocol to safely and securely get the animal back inside his holding area.
It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
Contact 2 helps St. Peters woman resolve issue with Macy’s
Vivian Hawkins looks pretty comfortable sitting on her new couch, but don’t let her calm demeanor fool you.
Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care
EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
Crestwood Court | Shopping mall in Missouri
Crestwood Court (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Crestwood and Crestwood Plaza) was a shopping mall in Crestwood, Missouri. Opened in 1957, it was the first major mall in the St. Louis area, and one of the first to have more than one department store. The mall previously included Macy's, Dillard's and Sears as anchor stores, all three of which were vacant for at least 5 years before demolition began in May, 2016, resulting in a "dead mall". Demolition was finished in October 2017. Decline was first noticeable in the early 2000s, but took off seriously in 2006, when many stores started to close their doors.
Woman wins $1M on scratchers ticket sold in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman who purchased a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket in St. Louis won a $1 million prize. The ticket was purchased at Mitchell’s Package Liquor & Convenience located at 4674 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis. The woman said she was "just feeling...
Grafton, Illinois Alpine Coaster is Open – See What It’s Like
If you like the idea of zooming down a mountain, you can now do it for real in Grafton, Illinois as there's a new mountain coaster and it's officially ready for prime time. As I shared in December of 2021, a mountain coaster had been announced for the Grafton, Illinois area. Good news. The Aerie's Alpine Coaster is now open and ready for high speed descents.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
20-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police are looking into another homicide Wednesday morning.
