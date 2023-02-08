Read full article on original website
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
millburysutton.com
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosts celebrity bartending event
St . Patrick's Day is about 5 weeks away and a Hampden County town is getting ready for its festivities next month.
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
scstudentmedia.com
Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative
The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
Petition to create Cold War Veterans specialty license plate in Massachusetts
An Army Veteran from Westfield is leading a petition drive to upgrade the recognition for nearly 100,000 of his Massachusetts comrades he describes as Cold War Veterans.
WNYT
Residents in Berkshire County town raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
nbcboston.com
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
Climate protestors arrested at Mass. State House after demanding action from Healey
Fourteen Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for trespassing at the Massachusetts State House Thursday night after they planted themselves in Gov. Maura Healey’s office for about 3.5 hours, demanding the new Democratic leader block new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, such as Eversource’s natural gas project in Springfield and Longmeadow.
Agawam considering a boost in pay for substitute school nurses
AGAWAM — The town is seeking to attract substitute nurses to work in its school district by increasing the amount they are paid. According to Mayor William P. Sapelli, substitute nurses currently make about $31.76 an hour and the town would like to increase that to $35. At its...
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
LGBTQ asylum seekers in Worcester displaced after tree falls on building
Eleven LGBTQ asylum seekers were displaced Feb. 3 when a tree fell on the multi-unit building in Worcester that acts as their refuge, causing extensive damage to the building, according to LGBT Asylum Task Force Executive Director Alford Green. The asylum seekers are now either staying at a local hotel...
MassLive.com
