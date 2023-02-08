ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

millburysutton.com

DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations

Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative

The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Residents in Berkshire County town raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
nbcboston.com

Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

