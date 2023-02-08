Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
Impatient St. Louis Building Waiting on Demo Permit Begins Demolishing Itself
The building had been the subject of a historical review process when its west side collapsed this morning
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
feastmagazine.com
Mainlander, a modern twist on 1960s supper clubs, will debut in spring 2023
Blake Askew’s culinary career has taken him around the country: from Dallas to Washington D.C. to San Francisco. Years later, he has now returned to St. Louis, the home of his family for generations, to craft a concept on his own terms with Mainlander, which is slated to open in the Central West End in spring 2023.
edglentoday.com
ALTON - Starbucks Construction
The beginning stages of construction are underway at the new Starbucks location by Homer Adams Parkway.
stlmag.com
The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester hosts a giant two-day Super Bowl Seafood Sale
Super Bowl chili, T-ravs, chicken wings, Rotel dip, seven-layer dip… While we love the tried-and-true staples for the Big Game, we're also intrigued by the thought of a crawfish or shrimp boil, a platter of deep-water Royal Red shrimp, or nubbins of grilled Conecuh Sausage, which are “incomparable” to those in the know.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Alton, IL
Alton is a city on the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, United States, with a population of 25,676. Alton is a well-populated city with people from diverse backgrounds and races who all came together to create a peaceful and thriving community that has become one of the leading cities with huge development milestones.
So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
advantagenews.com
Alton plans street projects
The Alton City Council has approved a resolution to pave the way for street rehab on three stretches of roadway in the city. A resolution passed recently calls for the rotomilling and paving of a portion of Main Street from College to Hillcrest, Fosterburg Road from Route 140 to just past the auction barn, and as Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z, a busy stretch of State Street.
Illinois Business Journal
Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments
Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
edglentoday.com
Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care
EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
KSDK
From friends to now co-workers at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence in Belleville, IL is home to top of the line care, but it’s also home to two hometown friends turned co-workers. Patrick Neville and Hans Moosa are two vascular surgeons who knew one another long before their professional...
Shuttered Catholic church sees new life as art studio
The former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Lafayette in south St. Louis, built in 1908, was one of 31 parishes in the St. Louis Archdiocese to be shuttered in 2005. It’s had several new lives since, and is now an art studio.
KMOV
Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
edglentoday.com
Prairie Farms Dairy Honors Ed Mullins for 42 Years of Service
EDWARDSVILLE - After a 42-year career with Prairie Farms Dairy, industry executive Ed Mullins retired on December 31, 2022. This followed his decision in late 2021 to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer in 2022. A celebration of his...
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police Seeks Help Apprehending Thief of Bronze Headstone Vases From Cemetery
BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon put out a request today on social media to help solve the case of someone who stole several bronze headstone vases at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. "Today we took a report of an absolutely despicable crime that we’d love to solve, and...
Chick-fil-A opening new Edwardsville restaurant on Thursday
Chick-fil-A will open a new restaurant in Edwardsville this week, bringing more than 120 new full- and part-time jobs to the community.
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
