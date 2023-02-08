ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
GLEN CARBON, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Alton, IL

Alton is a city on the Mississippi River in Madison County, Illinois, United States, with a population of 25,676. Alton is a well-populated city with people from diverse backgrounds and races who all came together to create a peaceful and thriving community that has become one of the leading cities with huge development milestones.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton plans street projects

The Alton City Council has approved a resolution to pave the way for street rehab on three stretches of roadway in the city. A resolution passed recently calls for the rotomilling and paving of a portion of Main Street from College to Hillcrest, Fosterburg Road from Route 140 to just past the auction barn, and as Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z, a busy stretch of State Street.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments

Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
TROY, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care

EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Prairie Farms Dairy Honors Ed Mullins for 42 Years of Service

EDWARDSVILLE - After a 42-year career with Prairie Farms Dairy, industry executive Ed Mullins retired on December 31, 2022. This followed his decision in late 2021 to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer in 2022. A celebration of his...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy