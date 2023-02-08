Sometimes the best way to introduce users to the metaverse is by completely ignoring everything we’ve heard about the metaverse. With brands including Adidas, Gucci and Warner Music, to name just a few, plunking down close to $2 billion collectively by some estimates buying virtual “land” in the past two years, excitement has cooled considerably as more people come to believe that companies like Meta got ahead of themselves with a hype cycle that’s failed to deliver the virtual worlds promised.

