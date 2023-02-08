ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
BBC

Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
BBC

Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC

Transfer news: United given hope with De Jong and Fati

Manchester United have been handed encouragement in their pursuits of Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 20, with La Liga demanding that Barcelona dramatically reduce their wage bill. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail), external. Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has reportedly ruled...

