Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?
MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted
Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
I call myself Indian, and I’d be angry if Kansas City renamed the Chiefs or Arrowhead | Opinion
Getting rid of “The Chop” or other symbols would contribute to the erasure of Native American culture, says this letter writer.
Civil rights groups seek to halt Missouri execution
The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Leonard Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. "There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor's life, but they all...
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
KSNF/KODE — Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River and much more, but the Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state’s many reservoirs, or man-made lakes, the website, “Onlyinyourstate.com,” claims there’s one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake. With a surface area of […]
This Is Kentucky's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
4 of 5 Escaped Missouri Convicts Captured, 1 Still On The Run
Progress has been made in apprehending the 5 prisoners that escaped a Missouri jail this past week. 4 of the 5 have been located and captured while 1 still remains on the run and at large. UPDATE: All inmates have now been captured and are now back in jail. ORIGINAL...
No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week said Tuesday that he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim. Leonard Taylor, 58, faces execution Feb....
Sen. Roger Marshall: Chinese spy balloon spotted over parts of Kansas, Missouri
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) says he can confirm the Chinese spy balloon is over northeast Kansas.
Did You Know No State Has More ‘Neighbors’ than Missouri?
I've heard it said that you learn something new every day. If that's really true, I guess today what I learned is a factoid that declares no state in America has more "neighbors" than Missouri. As it turns out, there's only one other state that can make that claim. I...
Missouri set to execute man for murders he insists he didn't commit
An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt what he calls a "constitutionally intolerable event" - the potential execution of an innocent man Tuesday evening. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die at the state prison Bonne Terre, Missouri, for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago. Attorney Kent Gipson's motion asks the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor's innocence claim. A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday. The Midwest Innocence Project, the...
Missouri named one of the worst states to drive
KSNF/KODE — Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons, including population, weather, and government investments. Personal finance website, WalletHub took a look at...
Bill to honor two U.S. presidents with ties to Illinois with statues introduced in State Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill introduced in the State Capitol would honor the legacy of two U.S. presidents with ties to Illinois with statues: Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan. “Reagan was a Republican, Obama’s a Democrat,” State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City), the bill’s sponsor, said. “It seems like if we had a more […]
Suspected Chinese spy balloon flies over Missouri, prompting concern, calls to shoot it down
A balloon that federal intelligence officials have identified as a potential Chinese surveillance tool was spotted flying over Missouri on Friday afternoon. White House officials have called the balloon a "clear violation" of sovereignty and international law. The balloon, which was first spotted over Montana, was spotted flying over the Show-Me State throughout the afternoon. Its presence was first flagged by the Kansas City office of the National Weather Service.
The Most Hated City Flags in America
A city’s flag is a visual representation that aims to capture the municipality’s distinct characteristics and give its residents a sense of unity. Poorly designed flags fail to highlight any of a place’s unique attributes. Vexillology is the study of flags, and the individuals who create flags are known as vexillographers. They strive to create […]
Former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi, approved to lead Kansas Bureau of Investigation
Tony Mattivi was officially confirmed as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, elevating the former prosecutor and attorney general candidate to lead the statewide law enforcement agency tasked with criminal investigations. Mattivi was approved unanimously, with members of both parties praising his qualifications for the role, which he was...
