Illinois State

Related
KOLR10 News

Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?

MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Civil rights groups seek to halt Missouri execution

The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Leonard Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. "There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor's life, but they all...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Missouri set to execute man for murders he insists he didn't commit

An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt what he calls a "constitutionally intolerable event" - the potential execution of an innocent man Tuesday evening. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die at the state prison Bonne Terre, Missouri, for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago. Attorney Kent Gipson's motion asks the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor's innocence claim. A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday. The Midwest Innocence Project, the...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri named one of the worst states to drive

KSNF/KODE — Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons, including population, weather, and government investments. Personal finance website, WalletHub took a look at...
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Suspected Chinese spy balloon flies over Missouri, prompting concern, calls to shoot it down

A balloon that federal intelligence officials have identified as a potential Chinese surveillance tool was spotted flying over Missouri on Friday afternoon. White House officials have called the balloon a "clear violation" of sovereignty and international law. The balloon, which was first spotted over Montana, was spotted flying over the Show-Me State throughout the afternoon. Its presence was first flagged by the Kansas City office of the National Weather Service.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Hated City Flags in America

A city’s flag is a visual representation that aims to capture the municipality’s distinct characteristics and give its residents a sense of unity. Poorly designed flags fail to highlight any of a place’s unique attributes.  Vexillology is the study of flags, and the individuals who create flags are known as vexillographers. They strive to create […]
COLORADO STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi, approved to lead Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Tony Mattivi was officially confirmed as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, elevating the former prosecutor and attorney general candidate to lead the statewide law enforcement agency tasked with criminal investigations. Mattivi was approved unanimously, with members of both parties praising his qualifications for the role, which he was...
KANSAS STATE

