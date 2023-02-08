Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Luka Doncic drops bold Mavs declaration after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows there are bigger expectations on the team now after they traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, however, he is confident the Mavs can live up to those hopes. As the Mavs take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Doncic...
Kyrie Irving as a Dallas Maverick could work for one big reason. He’s a Texan
Kyrie Irving’s first press conference with the Mavericks is just Kyrie being Kyrie; lot of words, little sense
Kyrie Irving's Official Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Kyrie Irving will be available for Wednesday's game.
atozsports.com
Kyrie Irving makes Dallas something it hasn’t been in the Luka Doncic era
Kyrie Irving was supposed to ease into his role with the Dallas Mavericks. He was supposed to look like typical Irving but not be typical Irving. At least not so soon. But easing into a role is never how Irving rolls. The uber-talented scoring machine, who has left every team under a haze of smoke and contentiousness, erupted onto the scene in the Mavericks’ 110-104 win over the LA Clippers Wednesday night.
Kyrie Irving is 'Glad' Kevin Durant 'Got Out' of Brooklyn
Kyrie Irving told reporters that he's "glad" to see his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant depart from the franchise after making his own debut with the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nets timeline of disaster: How Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden experiment fell apart
When the Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in 2019, they were widely considered the biggest winners of the offseason. Brooklyn had completed a speedy rebuild and appeared to be in a position to compete for multiple championships with Durant and Irving both signed to long-term deals. Fast...
Kyrie Irving trade: Dallas Mavericks 'a fresh start,' Mike Krzyzewski explains
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks to give the former Duke point guard a fresh start. Irving signed with Brooklyn during the 2019 offseason with Kevin Durant but the two players only managed 74 games played together in three seasons. On SportsCenter, Irving’s college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, said this could be the best possible situation for him.
