Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
atozsports.com

Kyrie Irving makes Dallas something it hasn’t been in the Luka Doncic era

Kyrie Irving was supposed to ease into his role with the Dallas Mavericks. He was supposed to look like typical Irving but not be typical Irving. At least not so soon. But easing into a role is never how Irving rolls. The uber-talented scoring machine, who has left every team under a haze of smoke and contentiousness, erupted onto the scene in the Mavericks’ 110-104 win over the LA Clippers Wednesday night.
247Sports

Kyrie Irving trade: Dallas Mavericks 'a fresh start,' Mike Krzyzewski explains

The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks to give the former Duke point guard a fresh start. Irving signed with Brooklyn during the 2019 offseason with Kevin Durant but the two players only managed 74 games played together in three seasons. On SportsCenter, Irving’s college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, said this could be the best possible situation for him.
