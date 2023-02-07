ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ctemag.com

CNC Software appoints new marketing director

CNC Software, LLC, the developers of Mastercam, announced that Liz Shovlin has joined the company as Marketing Director. Shovlin will lead efforts in support of the brand’s ongoing market expansion and to further develop the company’s position as a global leader in manufacturing technology. Shovlin comes to CNC...
Aviation International News

AIN Media Group Hires President, Forms Board of Directors

AIN Media Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Ruben Kempeneer as president. Kempeneer comes to AIN from aviation analytics business Cirium. He joined Cirium in January 2017 as v-p of sales for Asia and was based in Singapore. Kempeneer served on Cirium’s executive leadership team as head of sales for the Americas since September 2018.
The Hill

Dell cutting 6,600 jobs

Dell Technologies is the latest technology company to announce job cuts, saying Monday that it will be cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 6,600 jobs. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Dell will cut 5 percent of its global workforce to respond to a “challenging global economic environment.” Co-Chief Operating…
TechCrunch

GM locks in exclusive US semiconductor chip production with GlobalFoundries

Now, GM has struck a deal with GlobalFoundries to alleviate that problem. The two companies announced Thursday a long-term agreement to dedicate an unknown amount of U.S. production capacity for GM’s chip supply. Neither company disclosed details of the agreement, including financials. GlobalFoundries president and CEO Thomas Caulfield did...
packworld.com

Bush Brothers' Tiered Strategy for CM/CP Partnerships

Packaging World: Tell us about your traditional multipack approach, and what you wanted to change. Robby Martin, senior packaging engineer at Bush Brothers & Co.: We’ve been in club stores with eight-packs and six-packs of 16 oz. cans, which represent the right purchase size in a club store situation. Those are bulk-packed and shipped at the pallet level all the way to the club store location. Whatever the club brand is, it goes all the way onto the floor in that bulk-stack pallet. We’ve been in that format for over 15 years, using a fully enclosed paperboard carton with beautiful graphics that creates a great visual in the store.
WISCONSIN STATE
monitordaily.com

CIBC Appoints Usher SVP of Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking appointed Mark Usher senior vice president of innovation banking as well as president and executive managing director, effective Feb. 28, taking on the role currently held by Mark McQueen, who is departing to start the next chapter of his career. Under McQueen’s leadership, CIBC Innovation Banking has...
The Associated Press

Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
FLORIDA STATE
massdevice.com

Apple hires Medtronic Chief Human Resources Officer Carol Surface

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Carol Surface will become the first chief people officer at Apple (Nasdaq:APPL) in March. That’s according to Bloomberg, which reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook disclosed the new hire in a memo to employees. Surface joined Medtronic — the world’s largest...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery. Most Read from Bloomberg. The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the...
KRON4 News

Dell announces layoffs to 5% of workforce

(KRON) — Monday, Dell Technologies announced plans to cut five percent of its workforce, according to a SEC filing. This would impact about 6,650 employees, CNBC reported. This accompanies several decisions the Texas-based tech company had made recently to “help our company navigate the challenges of the global economic environment and uncertainty ahead,” a letter […]
Benzinga

Exclusive: Run Lola Run Actor, Moritz Bleibtreu, Invests Into Bloomwell Group And Joins The Company's Mission To De-Stigmatize Cannabis

Frankfurt-based medical cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group has closed a multi-million Euro funding round led by Artemis Growth Partners, an American investment fund specializing in impact investing across global cannabis markets. Also participating in this latest funding round are existing seed investor, Measure 8 Venture Partners, along with a German family office investing in medical cannabis for the first time, and award-winning, Germany-born film actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Existing Bloomwell investors committed new capital as reinvestment in support of the offering. The terms of the multi-million Euro financing are undisclosed.
FLORIDA STATE
pharmtech.com

Pharmapack Europe Announces Winners of Pharmapack 2023 Awards

Pharmapack Europe has announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards spanning five categories across two dedicated awards. Pharmapack Europe announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards on Feb. 1–2, 2023. The Health Product Awards are open to the entire pharma industry and include two categories for eco-design and patient-centric design. The Exhibitor Awards celebrate excellence across three categories for drug delivery innovation, packaging innovation, and sustainability initiative.
Benzinga

ECGI To Acquire East West Pharma Group

ECGI Holdings Inc. ECGI, D/B/A Elite Cannabis Group Incorporated, a Nevada-based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, signed a letter of intent with East West Pharma Group, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, outlining the terms under which ECGI will acquire the key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations of EWPG.
FLORIDA STATE
bitcoinist.com

Venom Blockchain And Maker DAO Join Forces To Launch New Web-3 Oriented Incubator

Launching a new cryptocurrency project often requires some form of fundraising. DAO Maker holds a powerful market position, helping several dozen startups meet their goal. In addition, the team now partnered with the Venom Foundation to create a new incubator for promising Web3 initiatives. Fostering Web3 Project Growth. Raising the...

