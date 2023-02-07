Read full article on original website
ctemag.com
CNC Software appoints new marketing director
CNC Software, LLC, the developers of Mastercam, announced that Liz Shovlin has joined the company as Marketing Director. Shovlin will lead efforts in support of the brand’s ongoing market expansion and to further develop the company’s position as a global leader in manufacturing technology. Shovlin comes to CNC...
Aviation International News
AIN Media Group Hires President, Forms Board of Directors
AIN Media Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Ruben Kempeneer as president. Kempeneer comes to AIN from aviation analytics business Cirium. He joined Cirium in January 2017 as v-p of sales for Asia and was based in Singapore. Kempeneer served on Cirium’s executive leadership team as head of sales for the Americas since September 2018.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
Black-Owned VC Firm Nex Cubed Partners With Costco To Invest $40 Million In HBCU-Founded Startups
Major corporations are truly giving HBCU students the spotlight they deserve. Tech Crunch reports that venture capital firm Nex Cubed and Costco Wholesale have launched The HBCU Founders Fund, are looking to invest $40 million in startups founded by at least one HBCU student, alumni or faculty member. Previously, Nex...
Zoom is the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, and its CEO will take a 98% pay cut
Zoom, which became a hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest tech company now turning to layoffs as it looks to navigate life after it. The company is laying off some 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, CEO Eric Yuan announced Tuesday in a note to staff. He did not specify the breakdown of U.S. and non-U.S. employees.
Dell cutting 6,600 jobs
Dell Technologies is the latest technology company to announce job cuts, saying Monday that it will be cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 6,600 jobs. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Dell will cut 5 percent of its global workforce to respond to a “challenging global economic environment.” Co-Chief Operating…
TechCrunch
GM locks in exclusive US semiconductor chip production with GlobalFoundries
Now, GM has struck a deal with GlobalFoundries to alleviate that problem. The two companies announced Thursday a long-term agreement to dedicate an unknown amount of U.S. production capacity for GM’s chip supply. Neither company disclosed details of the agreement, including financials. GlobalFoundries president and CEO Thomas Caulfield did...
packworld.com
Bush Brothers' Tiered Strategy for CM/CP Partnerships
Packaging World: Tell us about your traditional multipack approach, and what you wanted to change. Robby Martin, senior packaging engineer at Bush Brothers & Co.: We’ve been in club stores with eight-packs and six-packs of 16 oz. cans, which represent the right purchase size in a club store situation. Those are bulk-packed and shipped at the pallet level all the way to the club store location. Whatever the club brand is, it goes all the way onto the floor in that bulk-stack pallet. We’ve been in that format for over 15 years, using a fully enclosed paperboard carton with beautiful graphics that creates a great visual in the store.
monitordaily.com
CIBC Appoints Usher SVP of Innovation Banking
CIBC Innovation Banking appointed Mark Usher senior vice president of innovation banking as well as president and executive managing director, effective Feb. 28, taking on the role currently held by Mark McQueen, who is departing to start the next chapter of his career. Under McQueen’s leadership, CIBC Innovation Banking has...
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
New York law firm Shearman & Sterling lays off lawyers and staff
(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Shearman & Sterling said Wednesday it has laid off attorneys and business professionals, citing a need to "align our capacity levels with existing client demands."
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
massdevice.com
Apple hires Medtronic Chief Human Resources Officer Carol Surface
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Carol Surface will become the first chief people officer at Apple (Nasdaq:APPL) in March. That’s according to Bloomberg, which reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook disclosed the new hire in a memo to employees. Surface joined Medtronic — the world’s largest...
msn.com
FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings
(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery. Most Read from Bloomberg. The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the...
Dell announces layoffs to 5% of workforce
(KRON) — Monday, Dell Technologies announced plans to cut five percent of its workforce, according to a SEC filing. This would impact about 6,650 employees, CNBC reported. This accompanies several decisions the Texas-based tech company had made recently to “help our company navigate the challenges of the global economic environment and uncertainty ahead,” a letter […]
Benzinga
Exclusive: Run Lola Run Actor, Moritz Bleibtreu, Invests Into Bloomwell Group And Joins The Company's Mission To De-Stigmatize Cannabis
Frankfurt-based medical cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group has closed a multi-million Euro funding round led by Artemis Growth Partners, an American investment fund specializing in impact investing across global cannabis markets. Also participating in this latest funding round are existing seed investor, Measure 8 Venture Partners, along with a German family office investing in medical cannabis for the first time, and award-winning, Germany-born film actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Existing Bloomwell investors committed new capital as reinvestment in support of the offering. The terms of the multi-million Euro financing are undisclosed.
pharmtech.com
Pharmapack Europe Announces Winners of Pharmapack 2023 Awards
Pharmapack Europe has announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards spanning five categories across two dedicated awards. Pharmapack Europe announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards on Feb. 1–2, 2023. The Health Product Awards are open to the entire pharma industry and include two categories for eco-design and patient-centric design. The Exhibitor Awards celebrate excellence across three categories for drug delivery innovation, packaging innovation, and sustainability initiative.
2 top executives at consulting giant McKinsey broke down 3 ways Gen Z is transforming the workplace
"Gen Z is comfortable with the idea of change through structure," McKinsey's chief marketing officer, Tracy Francis, said.
Benzinga
ECGI To Acquire East West Pharma Group
ECGI Holdings Inc. ECGI, D/B/A Elite Cannabis Group Incorporated, a Nevada-based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, signed a letter of intent with East West Pharma Group, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, outlining the terms under which ECGI will acquire the key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations of EWPG.
bitcoinist.com
Venom Blockchain And Maker DAO Join Forces To Launch New Web-3 Oriented Incubator
Launching a new cryptocurrency project often requires some form of fundraising. DAO Maker holds a powerful market position, helping several dozen startups meet their goal. In addition, the team now partnered with the Venom Foundation to create a new incubator for promising Web3 initiatives. Fostering Web3 Project Growth. Raising the...
