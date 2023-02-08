WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 87-73 victory over Iowa. The freshman guard shot 8 of 10 including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Zach Edey scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Edey grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and Caleb Furst added 10 rebounds as Purdue held a 43-23 edge. Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points, Furst 11 and Mason Gillis 10 for the Boilermakers. Kris Murray led Iowa with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Filip Rebraca had 17 for the Hawkeyes.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO