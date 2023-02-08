Read full article on original website
France 24
Japan greenlights use of delivery robots in bid to solve labour shortages
Starting in April, wide-eyed delivery robots will be allowed to use Japan's roads to deliver food and parcels. FRANCE 24's Solange Mougin explains how this could help the country's ageing workforce. But first, Disney cuts 7,000 jobs in a bid to make its streaming business profitable. Plus, Alphabet's stock tumbles as its newly presented AI-powered search bot makes a mistake in a demo video.
'Sushi terrorism' prank videos in Japan are hurting its famous conveyor belt restaurants
Sushi train restaurants have long been an iconic part of Japan's food culture. Now, videos of people licking shared soy sauce bottles and messing with plates of food on conveyor belts are prompting critics to question their prospects in a Covid-conscious world.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North Carolina
Israeli biotech company, Believer Meats, is a producer of genetically engineered meat from cultured animal cells. The company is expanding to the United States with the construction of its North Carolina plant. The plant is slated to put out 10,000 metric tons of meat a year without animal slaughtering (source).
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Popculture
Chocolate Cake Recall Extended to US After Metal Objects Discovered Inside
Almondy's recall of certain Almondy chocolate cakes has been extended. After first issuing the recall in December 2022, the company on Jan. 25 extended the initial recall in England, Scotland, and Wales to now include the United States, according to a notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The recalled cakes were sold at IKEA stores in all affected locations.
Narcity
Health Canada Has Added 6 Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Insects, Glass, Mould & More
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently issued several recalls and safety alerts for food items sold in Canada. According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve undeclared allergens, E. coli, extraneous materials in the form of glass, and microbial contamination in the form of mould and insects.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk
As eggs reached record-high prices in the U.S., the strain on some households elsewhere worsened amid a recall. In late January, Australian company Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd recalled Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs due to possible salmonella contamination. Consumers were alerted to the recall via a...
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Safety said.
France 24
Russia’s Lavrov pledges support on lifting UN sanctions, defends Wagner on Sudan visit
Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov held talks in Khartoum Thursday with Sudanese officials, pledging support for their call to lift long-standing UN sanctions on the African nation. Lavrov's two-day visit is part of Russian efforts to shore up influence on the African continent amid broad international attempts to isolate Moscow...
France 24
‘Strong indications’ Putin approved supply of missile used to down flight MH17
International investigators said Wednesday there were "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the supply of the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014. But the team said they were halting their probe into the disaster, since there was not enough evidence to...
France 24
Turkey, Syria deadly earthquakes: Through the horror and desperation, rare scenes of redemption
Officially, it's 54-hundred dead in Turkey and Syria but with more than 6-thousand buildings destroyed that can only be a gross underestimation. Turkey's president declaring a three-month state of emergency for affected regions in what's already the deadliest earthquake the country's seen since Izmit in 1999. Through the horror and desperation, rare scenes of redemption. Leo McGuinn tells us more.
France 24
The daredevil drivers smuggling fuel and household goods into Tunisia
Stunt-driving, high-speed chases, wads of money, and vehicles in flames: this is the dangerous world of smuggling in Tunisia. These smugglers risk their lives and liberty to bring fuel, cigarettes and household goods into Tunisia. But they also share their feats online, glorifying this risky and illegal business on TikTok.
France 24
White House rejects report that US was behind Nord Stream sabotage
In a self-published report, Hersh wrote that US Navy divers helped by Norway had planted explosives on the pipelines running under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany last June and detonated them three months later. White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson described the Hersh report, published on...
France 24
Towards a greener future: Bhutan, an example to the world on cutting emissions
As European countries struggle to reach their targets on reducing carbon emissions, one small landlocked country in central Asia stands as an example to the world. With nearly three quarters of its territory covered by woodland, Bhutan, with a population of around 780,000, claims to be a carbon-negative economy. As well as absorbing carbon dioxide thanks to its forests, the Himalayan nation actively tries to limit its own CO2 emissions. Electricity production in the country is not derived from fossil fuels, but is instead 100 percent sourced from hydraulic power. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Guillaume Gougeon.
France 24
Diary of a war reporter: From revolution in Egypt to the battle of Mosul in Iraq
Award-winning French journalist Samuel Forey joins us for Perspective to discuss his newly-released book, which retraces six years of reporting from the Middle East. He tells us more about why he decided to become a war reporter and also reacts to the devastating twin earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
