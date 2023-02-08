As European countries struggle to reach their targets on reducing carbon emissions, one small landlocked country in central Asia stands as an example to the world. With nearly three quarters of its territory covered by woodland, Bhutan, with a population of around 780,000, claims to be a carbon-negative economy. As well as absorbing carbon dioxide thanks to its forests, the Himalayan nation actively tries to limit its own CO2 emissions. Electricity production in the country is not derived from fossil fuels, but is instead 100 percent sourced from hydraulic power. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Guillaume Gougeon.

2 DAYS AGO