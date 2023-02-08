ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Review: In ‘Toni Stone’ at Goodman Theatre, both tension and joy in story about baseball and racism

By Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

“We win,” says Toni Stone, “and we bring the show.”

Stone, the first of three Black women to play professional baseball full time for the Indianapolis Clowns in the 1950s, is talking about the Negro leagues, where playing serious ball coexisted uneasily with entertaining the crowd with a plethora of skill-based antics. The Clowns were not far removed from the Harlem Globetrotters and their white owner, Syd Pollock, even had a financial interest in those legendary entertainers.

As played with grit, determination and compassion by Tracey N. Bonner (it’s a breakout role for her), the hero of Lydia R. Diamond’s bracing, entertaining and meticulously researched biographical drama at the Goodman Theatre is a baseball nerd and savant, a tomboy of her own description and a serious player, even if the Clowns hired her mostly as a gimmick. She wants to win and her problem is not so much the pitcher or even the other team at all. It is her milieu — sexist, racist, and physically and mentally exhausting to navigate.

And yet, director Ron OJ Parson’s new production of this 2019 off-Broadway play exuberantly posits that it was still possible to find the joy of the beautiful game. In many ways, that’s the tension of the evening. The Negro league players (there are eight actors supporting Bonner’s narrating Stone) are stuck driving their own bus and walking into restaurants through the kitchen door and many of them had talents that exceeded those to be found during that era in the majors. But they still played and had fun and attracted big crowds. Parson’s productions are known for their pace and exuberance and “Toni Stone” bursts with the joys of life, even as it notes the racist perils of the era. Parson makes sure his audience appreciates the Black sporting life of the era in all of its vivacity, even if he sometimes has to take on a play anxious to conform to current political sensibilities to do so.

Plays about professional sports (and there have been many) are notoriously difficult to stage: since the games themselves are near-impossible to credibly re-create beyond a few recorded crowd noises and setups, these dramas tend to spend all their time on the sidelines or in the locker room, leaving the audience with the sense that they’re on the periphery of the main event. Of late, several progressive writers have begun to use sports outside the majors (such as women’s youth soccer) as a vehicle for exploring inequity. Indeed, the Goodman has two simultaneous productions at present with much the same theme and message: “the ripple, the wave that carried me home,” a play about racism and swimming, is running right next door to “Toni Stone,” a play about racism and baseball.

But “Toni Stone” also is about survival and learning to thrive. With the help of a hugely talented and live-wire cast (Kai A. Ealy, Joseph Aaron Johnson, Chiké Johnson, Travis A. Knight, Victor Musoni, Jon Hudson Odom, Matty Robinson, Edgar Miguel Sanchez and Terence Sims all support Bonner) Parson and Diamond figured out how to make their show pop like a zesty playoff, replete with bats flying through space and balls dropping from the sky. Parson here is superbly corporal, as exemplified by how we see the players, not just in their games, but strewn on the bus that serves as their home.

Bonner, though, is the main event; her character talks all night and barely leaves the stage and this extraordinarily well-rooted performance fights any tendency to make Stone the spokesperson for the playwright, even though Diamond clearly adores her subject. Bonner focuses on Stone as a kind of baseball savant, a realist who pushes on, fights on and asks for surprisingly little, given the level of her talent.

On Monday night, the Goodman’s audience, including the large Black audience that has supported (and been supported by) this theater for decades now, clearly had a blast, enjoying spending time in set designer Todd Rosenthal’s savvy recreation of a ballpark, as brought to sonic life by Andre Pluess.

“Toni Stone” is a bit too long and it struggles to maintain its dramatic pace in the first half of Act 2, partly because the theme gets restated one time too many and the hero isn’t working toward a specific goal beyond keeping on, keeping on as her body ages. But the show recovers, like a fit player re-energized by a doubleheader and Bonner, in particular, is so compelling and empathetic that you care deeply for the fate of this oft-overlooked Black sportswoman, born too soon for comfort and always having to navigate the high-wire of life with a circus going on below.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

Review: “Toni Stone” (3.5 stars)

When: Through Feb. 26

Where: Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St.

Running time: 2 hours, 35 minutes

Tickets: $25-$80 at GoodmanTheatre.org and 312-443-3800.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

3 One Chicago characters we hope to see exit in 2023

One Chicago is known for its wide array of characters. Between its three titles, there are enough fun characters to power a dozen shows. That being said, sometimes the point of a given character is to irk fans and make life harder for the heroes. We understand it’s a crucial...
People

Boy, 11, Who Went Viral for Singing Showtunes Details 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Trip to See 5 Broadway Shows

Nathan Broxton and his parents tell PEOPLE about flying first class to New York City — courtesy of Delta Air Lines — so that the 11-year-old theater fan could attend his first Broadway show It was a whirlwind weekend for young Nathan Broxton.  The 11-year-old theater fan packed up his bags in California last week and arrived in New York City on Friday morning.  After going viral earlier this month for his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes, the Broxtons were gifted a first-class flight from Delta Air Lines so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after news broke that legendary Oscar and Tony Award-nominated actress Melinda Dillon has died at the age of 83. Dillon reportedly died in the beginning of the year, but news of her death was not announced until recently.
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
FanSided

3 One Chicago characters most likely to get killed in 2023

One Chicago has made a killing (pun intended) out of shocking its viewers. Season after season, the writers for each show has managed to pull out a last-minute reveal or drop a character into a suddenly deadly situation with masterful timing. With that in mind, nearly a decade with Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

My worst moment: Alison Brie’s attempt to belt out Pat Benatar for an audition

In the romantic comedy “Somebody I Used to Know” (streaming on Amazon), Alison Brie stars as a reality TV producer whose career hits the skids and she heads back to her hometown, where she reunites with an ex played by Jay Ellis. The spark between them is still there, but he’s engaged to someone else. So Brie’s character attempts to sow doubt in their upcoming wedding. If that sounds like a ...
Looper

Sons Of Anarchy Star Maggie Siff Was Amazed By Tara's Perpetual Fierceness

"Sons of Anarchy" is often synonymous with "Shakespearean Tragedy, " and for a good reason. The crime drama, which focuses on a Californian outlaw biker gang, is filled with plenty of disaster and death for its main cast. "Sons of Anarchy" did a masterful job presenting the tragic journey of characters unable to steer away from their troubled and doomed fates like a motorcycle continuously weaving around train tracks. And fans couldn't stop watching because the "Sons of Anarchy" cast experienced captivating transformations on these calamitous roads to certain doom, especially Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) old lady Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).
The Associated Press

Review: Magic Mike bids farewell with a ‘Last Dance’

The words Magic Mike may conjure up images of sweaty, sculpted, undulating men, dancing unthreateningly for hoards of screaming women, but there has always been a backdrop of brutal economic reality looming over the fantasy world. The unlikely franchise has explored the escalating devaluation of physical laborers, the suffocating effects...
Deadline

Alicia Keys Stage Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen‘ In Development At New York’s Public Theater

A new musical featuring the music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, and apparently based on the R&B singer-songwriter’s young life, is in development at New York’s Off Broadway Public Theater. The production, titled Hell’s Kitchen after the Manhattan neighborhood where Keys was raised, has some high-profile names attached. According to an Actors’ Equity audition call sheet posted this week, Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Dear Evan Hansen) is attached to direct, with a book by Kristoffer Diaz (the Public’s 2019 stage adaptation of Disney’s Hercules) and choreography by Camille A. Brown (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Anticipating security needs for a Bears stadium in Arlington Heights

Good morning, Chicago. Ashley Munson said she isn’t a big fan of public events or large crowds, but even she couldn’t resist the pull of a Beyonce concert at Soldier Field this summer. A half day after the singer became the greatest Grammy winner in history with 32 awards, Munson was one of the lucky legion of fans able to score tickets to Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour ...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Charles Kimbrough, ‘Murphy Brown’ Star, Dies at 86

Charles Kimbrough, a stage and screen actor best known for his performance as anchorman Jim Dial on the CBS comedy series “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. He was 86 years old. Kimbrough’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by his son, John Kimbrough. A celebrated theater actor who earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Harry in the original 1970 Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company,” Kimbrough’s talents reached the mainstream in the late-’80s, starring alongside Candice Bergen on the newsroom sitcom “Murphy Brown.” Kimbrough earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting...
CULVER CITY, CA
Looper

Chicago PD's Cast Hypes Jesse Lee Soffer Up As He Makes His Directorial Return

It's been a while since "Chicago PD" star Jesse Lee Soffer finally took his leave from the procedural series, but the absence still stings for some fans. Detective Jay Halstead's exit from "Chicago PD" had fans livid for what they viewed as a poor send-off for a character they had known for 10 seasons. While Halstead's shadow still looms large over the show, especially with regard to Detective Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and her struggle to maintain a long-distance marriage to the man, Soffer's departure nonetheless has left a hole in the show's cast. Still, many "Chicago PD" fans held out hope for a possible Soffer return, and it seems their wish has finally been granted...kind of.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy