Charleston, SC

Cougars Fall to Drexel in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA. –The College of Charleston women's basketball team falls to Drexel 86-61 in Philadelphia on Friday night. Jada Logan led the Cougars with 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Alexis Andrews joined in double figures with 13 points. Adaora Onwumelu scored ten points for Charleston. Jazmyn Stone played in 22 minutes after being out for a couple of games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Women’s Tennis Defeats Coastal Carolina 5-2

CHARLESTON, S.C.—The College of Charleston Women's tennis team won against Coastal Carolina 5-2 at College of Charleston Tennis Center on Wednesday afternoon. Chanticleers took charge in doubles, but Slade Coetzee and Klara Vukicevic for Charleston fought hard for a 7-5 loss against Kata Foldeak and Jesse Hollins of Coastal.
CHARLESTON, SC
Brzovic Scores Cougar Career High in Rout of Seahawks

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston men's basketball team defeated UNC Wilmington in a dominant 93-61 performance Wednesday night at TD Arena. The victory moves Charleston to 23-3 on the season and 11-2 in the CAA. UNCW drops to 19-7 overall and 9-4 in league play. The game was...
CHARLESTON, SC

