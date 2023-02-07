PHILADELPHIA, PA. –The College of Charleston women's basketball team falls to Drexel 86-61 in Philadelphia on Friday night. Jada Logan led the Cougars with 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Alexis Andrews joined in double figures with 13 points. Adaora Onwumelu scored ten points for Charleston. Jazmyn Stone played in 22 minutes after being out for a couple of games.

