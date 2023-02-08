Read full article on original website
Related
Astros Sign Bryan Garcia To Minor League Deal
The Astros announced to reporters, including Mark Berman of Fox 26, that they have signed right-hander Bryan Garcia to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league Spring Training. Garcia, 28 in April, joins just his second organization, as he’s spent his entire career with the Tigers up...
WVNews
Flames D Andersson hit while riding scooter, is 'doing well'
DETROIT (AP) — Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit. The team said Thursday that Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner at about 6 p.m. when he was hit.
chatsports.com
Orioles announce minor league coaching and development staffs for 2023 season
For the first time in a number of years, the excitement for the MLB-level Orioles is at least as much as or even greater than the excitement of the coming wave of prospects. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already on the team and Grayson Rodriguez hopefully making it on Opening Day, that’s where to find the hype. The farm remains important, of course, with the Orioles needing to keep developing good prospects if they’re going to be able to continually be competitive.
CBC News
Guardians hire Amanda Kamekona to be minor league hitting coach
Amanda Kamekona, a former star softball player at UCLA, has been hired as a minor league hitting instructor for the Cleveland Guardians. She's the first female on-field coach in team history. Kamekona will be based at the team's year-round complex in Goodyear, Arizona, where she'll work with the team's developmental...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
WVNews
Notre Dame girls show offensive improvement in loss to Southern Garrett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame girls basketball weren’t able to get a win Thursday against Southern Garrett (Md.), but it did more than double its point total from the last time it played the Rams. The Irish lost 71-21 Thursday at home on Angelo Basile Court....
WVNews
McKim leads Mountaineers to win over Doddridge, 44-39
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Noah McKim scored a game-high 19 points to lead Liberty past Class A No. 10 Doddridge County 44-39 in boys basketball action Thursday night at Liberty Gymnasium. McKim was 8 of 15 from the field and 3 of 5 at the foul line for...
Pirates, Caleb Smith agree to LHP minor league contract
The Pirates are signing left-hander Caleb Smith to a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). The Ballengee Group client had been non-tendered by the Diamondbacks at the start of the offseason. Smith has spent the past...
WVNews
Young scores 36 as Hawks beat short-handed Suns 116-107
ATLANTA (AP) — Seeing his short-handed team struggle in a loss to Atlanta only made Phoenix coach Monty Williams all the more eager to see Kevin Durant in a Suns uniform. Trae Young scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half and the Hawks beat the Suns, still awaiting the arrival of the newly acquired Durant, 116-107 on Thursday night.
MLB gives pitchers OK to call own PitchCom signals in spring training
In yet another nod to technology, Major League Baseball will permit pitchers in spring training to wear wristbands that will let them signal to the catcher what's coming next.
WVNews
Analysis: LeBron has defied odds, with no drop-off in sight
LeBron James is 38 years old. He is in Season 20 of his NBA career. He is, by conventional basketball-playing standards, ancient. History says his decline should have started already.
Comments / 0