ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' Upcoming TV Show Won't Be on Netflix

Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the titular devil in the massively popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer, but he's moving on to another streaming service for his next TV project. Per Variety, he is teaming with Emma Roberts. for the upcoming Hulu series Second Wife. Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, created to show. She has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Harrison Ford reveals Indiana Jones 5 removed a lot of "old jokes"

Harrison Ford has revealed how his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny differs stylistically from previous instalments. Speaking about reprising his iconic role in the upcoming film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford discussed how this film differs from 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — including removing several "old Indy" jokes from the script.
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
TEXAS STATE
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Damon Wayans and His Son Officially Teaming up for CBS Sitcom

Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Wayans Jr., are returning to television in the same show. They will star in a new father-son sitcom, which earned a pilot order from CBS on Feb. 8. The project still does not have a title, reports Variety. It was co-written by Wayans and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench. The show also marks the elder Wayans' first sitcom since ABC's My Wife and Kids ended in 2005.
Variety

‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ Season 2 in Production After Hulu Run, Creators James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Shopping Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

“Everyone Is Doing Great” will continue. A second season of the dark comedy, created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is currently in production in California and North Carolina. Season 1, which was first distributed by Hulu (U.S.) in January 2021 and later Paramount+ (international), was independently produced. Fifth Season (previously as Endeavor Content) represented the sale. The eight-episode second season was also independently produced and is seeking distribution. The series follows former co-stars Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park), Seth (Stephen Colletti) and Izzy (Cariba Heine), whose lives continue to intertwine years after the end of a successful TV show, as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

The Advice CSI's George Eads Takes From Quentin Tarantino

It's hard to think of anyone tougher than Nick Stokes (George Eads) from "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Having appeared on the hit CBS procedural drama since its start in 2000, Stokes went through his fair share of horrific experiences while on the job. Whether held at gunpoint, dealing with trauma victims, or experiencing grief, Stokes always manages to make it out in one piece. His emotional side can undoubtedly get the best of him sometimes, but he can also feed his energy into more positive pursuits. Given that Stokes' past consists of so many hard-hitting incidents, he is able to bring a more personal approach to assisting the victims of the crimes he and his team deal with on a regular basis.
wegotthiscovered.com

How to watch all the Chucky movies in order: Every ‘Child’s Play’ and ‘Chucky’ movie in chronological order

Chucky the doll is one of the most iconic horror villains ever created, and he is instantly recognizable to even non-horror fans. The face of the legendary and long-running Child’s Play franchise is frequently put alongside other slasher luminaries like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees. The murderous lump of plastic has taken the starring role in eight movies and a popular TV series, making him one of American horror’s most prolific villains.
Collider

'Nimona': Release Window, Cast, Background, and Everything We Know So Far

Hollywood has had great success when it comes to adapting comic books to the big screen. The most famous examples of this would be the popular superhero films starring Batman, Captain America, the Hulk, and the like. But we believe there is also great potential for some lesser-known comic book characters to make a splash in the world of cinema. For example, take the upcoming film Nimona, which is based on the comics by the American cartoonist ND Stevenson, creator and showrunner of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The film is a computer-animated story that mixes the genres of sci-fi, adventure, and comedy. Nimona has been rated PG for "violence and action, some language and rude humor."

Comments / 0

Community Policy