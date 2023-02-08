Read full article on original website
Related
‘A Million Little Things’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside James Roday Rodriguez, Romany Malco and More Stars’ Love Lives
The ultimate connection! Fate seemingly brought together the characters on A Million Little Things — and off camera, the cast is also a tight-knit group. “I love these people and this show and I can’t wait for you all to see the beautiful final season we’re working on right now,” Allison Miller, who plays Maggie […]
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' Upcoming TV Show Won't Be on Netflix
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the titular devil in the massively popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer, but he's moving on to another streaming service for his next TV project. Per Variety, he is teaming with Emma Roberts. for the upcoming Hulu series Second Wife. Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, created to show. She has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
Jennifer Grey Completely Transformed For Her New Role And It Turns Out Jamie Lee Curtis Had A Lot To Do With That
Jamie Lee Curtis' advice for Jennifer Grey helped her completely transform for Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Liz Torres Appeared in Another Long-Forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino Project
When Gilmore Girls fans see Liz Torres, they see Miss Patty. Torres, who portrayed the salacious dance instructor, for all seven seasons, also reprised her role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Torres seemed born to play Miss Patty, but she was also in a short-lived and long-forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino project a few years before the …
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
digitalspy.com
Harrison Ford reveals Indiana Jones 5 removed a lot of "old jokes"
Harrison Ford has revealed how his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny differs stylistically from previous instalments. Speaking about reprising his iconic role in the upcoming film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford discussed how this film differs from 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — including removing several "old Indy" jokes from the script.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son in Onesie
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Cozy cutie! Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son snuggled up in a Dalmatian print onesie. The Good American founder, 38, filmed the little one from the neck down in the Monday, February 6, clip, which she shared via her Instagram Story. As “Baby Love” by The […]
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
Popculture
Damon Wayans and His Son Officially Teaming up for CBS Sitcom
Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Wayans Jr., are returning to television in the same show. They will star in a new father-son sitcom, which earned a pilot order from CBS on Feb. 8. The project still does not have a title, reports Variety. It was co-written by Wayans and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench. The show also marks the elder Wayans' first sitcom since ABC's My Wife and Kids ended in 2005.
‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ Season 2 in Production After Hulu Run, Creators James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Shopping Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)
“Everyone Is Doing Great” will continue. A second season of the dark comedy, created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is currently in production in California and North Carolina. Season 1, which was first distributed by Hulu (U.S.) in January 2021 and later Paramount+ (international), was independently produced. Fifth Season (previously as Endeavor Content) represented the sale. The eight-episode second season was also independently produced and is seeking distribution. The series follows former co-stars Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park), Seth (Stephen Colletti) and Izzy (Cariba Heine), whose lives continue to intertwine years after the end of a successful TV show, as...
The Advice CSI's George Eads Takes From Quentin Tarantino
It's hard to think of anyone tougher than Nick Stokes (George Eads) from "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Having appeared on the hit CBS procedural drama since its start in 2000, Stokes went through his fair share of horrific experiences while on the job. Whether held at gunpoint, dealing with trauma victims, or experiencing grief, Stokes always manages to make it out in one piece. His emotional side can undoubtedly get the best of him sometimes, but he can also feed his energy into more positive pursuits. Given that Stokes' past consists of so many hard-hitting incidents, he is able to bring a more personal approach to assisting the victims of the crimes he and his team deal with on a regular basis.
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" Star
On March 4, 2019, Luke Perry, star of the classic TV show, Beverly Hills, 90210, and the more current Riverdale series, died after suffering a “massive” stroke less than a week prior. The Riverdale actor died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, CA, at just 52 years old.
wegotthiscovered.com
How to watch all the Chucky movies in order: Every ‘Child’s Play’ and ‘Chucky’ movie in chronological order
Chucky the doll is one of the most iconic horror villains ever created, and he is instantly recognizable to even non-horror fans. The face of the legendary and long-running Child’s Play franchise is frequently put alongside other slasher luminaries like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees. The murderous lump of plastic has taken the starring role in eight movies and a popular TV series, making him one of American horror’s most prolific villains.
Collider
'Nimona': Release Window, Cast, Background, and Everything We Know So Far
Hollywood has had great success when it comes to adapting comic books to the big screen. The most famous examples of this would be the popular superhero films starring Batman, Captain America, the Hulk, and the like. But we believe there is also great potential for some lesser-known comic book characters to make a splash in the world of cinema. For example, take the upcoming film Nimona, which is based on the comics by the American cartoonist ND Stevenson, creator and showrunner of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The film is a computer-animated story that mixes the genres of sci-fi, adventure, and comedy. Nimona has been rated PG for "violence and action, some language and rude humor."
Comments / 0