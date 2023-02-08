Read full article on original website
Autoblog
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is more than just a longer Highlander
From the teasers and the name, we were expecting the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander to basically be a longer version of the regular Highlander we know and, well, don't love, but it's acceptable. But Toyota did a fair bit more than the bare minimum, bestowing the Grand Highlander with unique styling and the new Hybrid Max powertrain as an option. You may remember the powertrain from such Toyota products as the Toyota Crown and Lexus RX. And of course, it is indeed bigger than the regular SUV.
Autoblog
Software fixes on the way to prevent Hyundai and Kia thefts
Owners of certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles will be entitled to software upgrades designed to cut down on a rash of thefts nationwide officials say are exacerbated by some social media videos. The fixes, intended to be distributed at no cost, have been prompted by owners’ claims that...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 BMW X5 and X6 Facelift Brings Extra Power, Better Efficiency
BMW has updated the X5 and X6 for the 2024 model year, with narrower headlights and redesigned front bumpers on both SUVs. A new turbocharged inline-six boosts the base 40i models to 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, and, along with the M60i's 4.4-liter V-8, BMW adds a 48-volt hybrid system.
Consumer Reports.org
First Drive: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover P400 Delivers the Royal SUV Treatment
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover is a regal, ultra-luxury SUV that pushes boundaries, with new tech and a streamlined, elegant design. It is available with a choice of two powerful engines, including a 523-hp twin-turbo V8 Plus; a plug-in hybrid with up to a 51-mile electric range ($110,500) is also available. Joining in 2024, there will be a full electric version.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds
Car buyers find it difficult to make the best choice from the many SUVs on the market. Here are the best 2023 SUVs for car buyers to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
White hat hacker cracked Toyota's supplier portal
Companies hire “white hat” hackers to help identify network weaknesses all the time, generally offering a bounty for any vulnerabilities they find and report. Automakers are no exception, and with the proliferation of connected vehicles with round-the-clock internet access, the security risks have grown just as fast. Toyota recently learned of an issue with its supplier portal, through which a white hat hacker could access email accounts, documents and other confidential information.
Autoblog
J.D. Power rates Lexus, Kia most dependable — where does your car brand rank?
J.D. Power conducts various surveys each year to calculate scores for vehicle quality and reliability. The organization recently announced the results of its 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study, and among other things, respondents reported a staggering number of issues with their vehicles’ technology features. J.D. Power rates vehicles based on...
Autoblog
Hertz has less than half the number of Teslas in its fleet than it planned
Hertz ended last year with far fewer Tesla vehicles in its fleet than planned when the rental-car company was plotting its late 2021 stock listing. In an annual regulatory filing Tuesday, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said its rental fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles last year, and that Teslas were 11% of its fleet. That means Hertz had fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet — less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022.
Autoblog
2023 Chicago Auto Show Live Updates: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Grand Highlander and more
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show begins on Thursday, February 9, and our reporters are already in the city, preparing to cover events as they unfold. We'll being seeing cars like the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and Toyota Grand Highlander in person, interviewing automaker insiders and snapping photos of vehicles and all the other oddities that pop up at an event like this. And we'll be giving you live updates and color from the show floor along the way.
Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse interior revealed with a blue and black theme
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse was revealed at last year’s Detroit Auto Show, but Ford never showed off the performance model’s interior. That changes today, as Ford just released photos and details about the Dark Horse’s unique interior changes. Plus, the painted stripe option introduced on the previous-gen Shelby GT500 returns.
Autoblog
Lucid Air joins the EV price wars, gets a discount on some trims
Lucid Group said Thursday that customers will get a $7,500 credit on buying certain variants of the Air luxury electric car, joining a price war started by market leader Tesla. The battle has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups such as Rivian and Lucid to grab market...
The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid
Are you looking for something luxurious and fuel-efficient? Check out the Lexus model that sips the most fuel between fill ups. The post The Most Fuel-Efficient Lexus Is a Prestigious Plug-In Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Alfa Romeo celebrates Quadrifoglio's 100th anniversary
This year, Alfa Romeo celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio becoming part of Alfa Romeo lore. In 1923, team racing driver and eternal second-place finisher Ugo Sivocci painted a four-leaf clover inside a white square on his RL "Corsa" single-seater developed to win the Targa Florio. Sivocci won the race, giving Alfa Romeo its first international victory. A few months later, Sivocci went to Monza to test the P1 for the Grand Prix of Europe. He hadn't painted a four-leaf clover on the #17 P1 he drove, and he died during practice. True, correlation is not causation, but it's hard to find a more superstitious bunch than racing teams drivers. The Italians retired #17 from racing vehicles, and from 1924 every Alfa Romeo featured a Quadrifoglio on the bodywork inside of a triangle instead of a square. The missing point represented the loss of Sivocci.
Autoblog
Jim Farley teases F-150 Lightning EV performance demonstrator
In December, Ford teased a new EV headed to Europe. The automaker's general manager for passenger vehicles across the Atlantic teased the Ford EV that will sit on Volkswagen's MEB platform by lifting the a sheet, revealing a slice of the midsize crossover's left headlight, bumper and wheel. A week after Ford announced its return to Formula 1 with Red Bull, Ford CEO Jim Farley's done the same thing in Ford's design studio in Dearborn. The F1 announcement came with a shadowed tease of a new performance EV demonstrator that looked like a pickup, our guess (and everyone else's) being a hotted-up F-150 Lightning. Farley invited Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo to the design studio to give the Honey Badger a glimpse of what's coming, and we get a peek as well. This will be no ordinary Lightning.
Autoblog
2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven
POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
Autoblog
VW ID.4 recall for software-related stalling affects 21,000 electric cars
An essential software glitch in the battery management control circuit of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.4 crossover that could abruptly stall the vehicle has forced the company to issue recalls for almost 21,000 units. According to VW, the management software can reset itself under some conditions, and that may deactivate the pulse inverter during the reset. As part of the chain reaction, that would halt power to the car’s electric motor.
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric van will be built and sold in U.S.
Mercedes-Benz has sold an electric version of the Sprinter on the other side of the pond for many years, but the van didn't receive clearance to travel to the United States. That's about to change: The battery-powered cargo hauler just received a series of significant powertrain updates, including more driving range, and it's scheduled to reach our shores in the second half of 2023. It will be built here as well.
