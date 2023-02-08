Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Spree of Stolen Vehicles in Sturgeon Bay
No suspects have been identified in the four vehicle thefts that have occurred over two days this week within the City of Sturgeon Bay and County of Door. Three of the vehicles were found crashed, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office, which are investigating the thefts.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating car thefts in Door County, three vehicles found wrecked
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
WBAY Green Bay
Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 7. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday February 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
whby.com
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen found dead in the elements after car crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Funeral arrangements are being made for the 17-year-old Wrightstown girl who died after an accident last week. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office believes Daniela Velazquez died of hypothermia after her car went into a ditch on a road off Highway 96. Her body was found in the elements about a quarter-mile away. She had been missing for two days.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Public Works, and Public Safety Committees to Gather Today
There are a pair of governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Public Works Committee, which will be in the Public Health Building at 4:30 p.m. They will be discussing some ongoing and upcoming projects in various divisions and will look over a study conducted...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
seehafernews.com
Three Manitowoc City Groups to Gather Today
It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc, as there are three meetings on the calendar for today. First up is the Board of Public Works, which will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will look over bids for five upcoming projects. Meanwhile,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Personnel Committee to Discuss Recruitment
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Personnel Committee will be in the County Admin Office Building at 4:30 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to comment. Then, they will discuss the reduction of the Nutrition Educator full-time equivalent for...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Deliver Case
A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced in a drug bust in August of last year. 30-year-old Tessie A. Wells was before Judge Mark Rohrer recently where she was ordered to spend two and a half years in prison, which will be followed by four years of extended supervision. She was...
