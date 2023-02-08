If you were born in the 1960s, the Mustang of your time would have been the third generation, also known as the Foxbody. Ford developed the Fox platform in 1977 to use in a variety of compact and mid-size models. Among them was the Ford Mustang. There are many things that made the 1978 to 1993 Mustang a unique American sports car, and now TopSpeed has teamed up with Bimble Designs to give you a glimpse of what the Mustang Foxbody would look like if it was a neo-retro-designed model made today.

8 DAYS AGO