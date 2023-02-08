Read full article on original website
Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
Top Speed
The Fox Body Mustang Makes A Triumphant Digital Comeback
If you were born in the 1960s, the Mustang of your time would have been the third generation, also known as the Foxbody. Ford developed the Fox platform in 1977 to use in a variety of compact and mid-size models. Among them was the Ford Mustang. There are many things that made the 1978 to 1993 Mustang a unique American sports car, and now TopSpeed has teamed up with Bimble Designs to give you a glimpse of what the Mustang Foxbody would look like if it was a neo-retro-designed model made today.
Autoblog
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is more than just a longer Highlander
From the teasers and the name, we were expecting the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander to basically be a longer version of the regular Highlander we know and, well, don't love, but it's acceptable. But Toyota did a fair bit more than the bare minimum, bestowing the Grand Highlander with unique styling and the new Hybrid Max powertrain as an option. You may remember the powertrain from such Toyota products as the Toyota Crown and Lexus RX. And of course, it is indeed bigger than the regular SUV.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Edge is the ninth model year of the crossover’s second – and possibly final – generation. As such, the midsize crossover received only a few minor changes for the 2023 model year, with the only major addition being that of the ST Interior Appearance Package for the range-topping ST trim.
qcnews.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
Carscoops
This Ferrari F8 Spider Was Custom Ordered In A Lamborghini Orange
If you’re in the market for a brand new Ferrari, chances are you will order it in one of the brand’s identifiable shades of red, the most common of which is dubbed Rosso Corsa. The original owners of this Ferrari F8 Spider went a different route. Eager to...
The 2022 Ford Mustang Has Only 2 Problems, According to U.S. News
The 2022 Ford Mustang has many redeeming qualities, but a couple problems, too. For instance, the standard SYNC system is a bit lackluster. The post The 2022 Ford Mustang Has Only 2 Problems, According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
US-Spec Ford Ranger Set To Go Into Production In July
The mid-size truck segment has always played second fiddle, but it’s quickly shaping up to be the one to watch. Besides the recently unveiled Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, Toyota is working on a new Tacoma. Ford will also offer a version of the redesigned Ranger in America and we’re starting to learn more about it.
3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner
Believe it or not, America is finally getting the Ford Ranger Raptor. Here's why it could be a great truck. The post 3 Reasons the Ford Ranger Raptor Will Be a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven
POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
Autoblog
White hat hacker cracked Toyota's supplier portal
Companies hire “white hat” hackers to help identify network weaknesses all the time, generally offering a bounty for any vulnerabilities they find and report. Automakers are no exception, and with the proliferation of connected vehicles with round-the-clock internet access, the security risks have grown just as fast. Toyota recently learned of an issue with its supplier portal, through which a white hat hacker could access email accounts, documents and other confidential information.
Autoblog
2023 Chicago Auto Show Live Updates: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Grand Highlander and more
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show begins on Thursday, February 9, and our reporters are already in the city, preparing to cover events as they unfold. We'll being seeing cars like the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and Toyota Grand Highlander in person, interviewing automaker insiders and snapping photos of vehicles and all the other oddities that pop up at an event like this. And we'll be giving you live updates and color from the show floor along the way.
Autoblog
J.D. Power rates Lexus, Kia most dependable — where does your car brand rank?
J.D. Power conducts various surveys each year to calculate scores for vehicle quality and reliability. The organization recently announced the results of its 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study, and among other things, respondents reported a staggering number of issues with their vehicles’ technology features. J.D. Power rates vehicles based on...
Autoblog
It's the best-selling car seat cushion on Amazon - and it's currently 39% off
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether it be on a couch, at a desk or in your car, most people do a whole lot of sitting these days. An excessive amount of sitting can be devastating for your back, but luckily, there are cushions out there that help relieve potential back pain, and more! One of our favorites, and the best-selling option on Amazon by a mile, is this ComfiLife cushion.
Autoblog
VW ID.4 recall for software-related stalling affects 21,000 electric cars
An essential software glitch in the battery management control circuit of Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.4 crossover that could abruptly stall the vehicle has forced the company to issue recalls for almost 21,000 units. According to VW, the management software can reset itself under some conditions, and that may deactivate the pulse inverter during the reset. As part of the chain reaction, that would halt power to the car’s electric motor.
