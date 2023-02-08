Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Rapid Robotics to offer Yaskawa industrial robots
Speedy Robotics introduced a brand-new integration with Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Div. (Yaskawa Motoman) that can deliver industrial capabilities to Speedy Robotics’ Speedy Machine Operator (RMO). The corporate is now built-in with the whole Yaskawa robotics portfolio, and may ship extra pace, increased payload and elevated efficiency to...
ien.com
Airbus Selects Nidec to Develop Electric Motors for Prototype
French electric motor manufacturer Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ goal to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035. Nidec Leroy-Somer has already provided advanced technologies to many...
aiexpress.io
Airobotics receives $3.5M purchase order from SkyGo
Airobotics, a subsidiary of Ondas Holdings, introduced that it obtained a multi-system buy order from Sky Go Transport of Items price $3.5 million. The acquisition order is conditioned by the completion of proof of idea. SkyGo is a UAE-based firm with a license to move items through air journey with...
packworld.com
Greif Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program
The rebranded product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif, is backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging. Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This initiative aligns with its recently announced 2030 Sustainability Targets,...
aiexpress.io
Techtouch Announces JPY 1.78 Billion Funding Round
Techtouch, a Tokyo, Japan-based native supplier of digital adoption platforms, raised JPY 1.78Billion funding. The spherical, which brings its whole funds to 2.4 billion yen, was led by DNX Ventures with participation from Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, SMBC Enterprise Capital, Mizuho Capital, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Dentsu Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, BRICKS FUND TOKYO, THE CREATIVE FUND, DBJ Capital, and Archetype Ventures.
aiexpress.io
Quest Global and Nvidia partner for digital twins in manufacturing Internet of Things News %
Quest International and Nvidia are teaming as much as create digital twin options for the manufacturing and automotive industries on the latter’s Omniverse Enterprise platform. Omniverse Enterprise is a scalable, end-to-end platform which permits enterprise organisations to construct and function metaverse purposes. Groups can join and customise advanced 3D...
aiexpress.io
Fabrum Raises $23M in Series A Funding
Fabrum, a Christchurch, New Zealand-based developer of zero-emission transition applied sciences, raised $23M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by AP Ventures with participation from Fortescue Future Industries, Obayashi Company and K1W1. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its international presence and scale...
thefastmode.com
Nokia Extends Manufacturing of PON OLTs in India
Nokia announced that it will extend manufacturing PON optical line terminals (OLTs) at its factory in Sriperimbudur near Chennai, India. The decision comes in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as international markets. Shifts in consumer behavior, from home working to data rich entertainment services,...
GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips
OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic.
aiexpress.io
TDGA Holdings Raises $20M in Seed Funding
TDGA, the London, UK-based proprietor of Space Hero, raised $20m in Seed funding. As a part of the spherical, Singapore primarily based New Media Holding, proprietor of the World’s largest Creator community and Asia’s largest media community, has invested $5m as a strategic funding. Moreover, NMH has dedicated to be the lead investor for this spherical valuing TDGA at $100m pre cash.
aiexpress.io
NetSuite: Businesses are learning to live with major global challenges
The vast majority of UK employees and employers are greeting 2023 with optimism as considerations round main international and monetary points seem like easing barely, new analysis has claimed. A report from accounting software program big NetSuite discovered practically three-quarters (71%) of enterprise founders are extra optimistic about their prospects...
techaiapp.com
Renesas’ SLG59H1120V power switch – Power Electronics News
Autonomous devices are being integrated into our homes due to the expansion of IoT and robotic equipment into the consumer mass market. One of the challenges for developers is fulfilling all the applicable requirements from certification authorities to meet compliance regulations. For instance, standard IEC60335-1 defines safety requirements and is mandatory for all consumer goods coming into a mass market. For autonomous unattended devices, such as motor-operated IoT controllers (solar controllers, automatic pet feeders, window controllers, and others) or mobile robots (vacuum cleaners or similar), it is required to prevent DC motors from overheating during a stall event. Regulation IEC60355-1 (chapter 19.11) specifies compliance standards for a single failure in electronics that can happen during normal operation. This article provides an elegant power switch solution using the High Voltage GreenFET technology device for both, switching off the power if required, as well as performing current sensor functionality verification.
rigzone.com
DORIS Bags SPS And SURF Jobs For Repsol's Block 29
DORIS has secured a contract to perform SPS and SURF concept engineering for Repsol's Block 29 development. — DORIS, the provider of engineering and project management services to the oil & gas and renewable industries, has secured work on the Block 29 development in Mexico. The deal was signed with Repsol Exploración México, a subsidiary of Repsol, for the execution of concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF).
aiexpress.io
Conquest Planning Closes CAD$24M Series A Funding
Conquest Planning, a Winnipeg, Canada-based supplier of a expertise platform for monetary planning, raised CAD$24M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Constancy Worldwide Strategic Ventures, with participation from Portage BNY Mellon and Royal Financial institution of Canada (“RBC”). The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
The Rounds Closes $6.7M Series A Funding
The Rounds, a Halifax, Canada-based healthcare tech startup, raised two follow-on investments totaling CAD $1.6M bringing the Sequence A to CAD $6.7M. The spherical was led by Panoramic Ventures, and Make investments Nova Scotia. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed the event of the platform...
pgjonline.com
18th Pipeline Technology Conference Promotes the Development of Young Talent in the Pipeline Industry
(P&GJ) — The 18th Pipeline Technology Conference (ptc) is set to take place in Berlin from May 8-11, 2023. Europe's premier address for pipeline industry professionals will offer a look into the pipeline future, with a broad range of 1-day seminars, panel discussions, technical sessions, operator round-tables, award ceremonies and social events.
aiexpress.io
Amazon SageMaker Automatic Model Tuning now supports three new completion criteria for hyperparameter optimization
Amazon SageMaker has introduced the assist of three new completion standards for Amazon SageMaker computerized mannequin tuning, offering you with an extra set of levers to regulate the stopping standards of the tuning job when discovering the very best hyperparameter configuration in your mannequin. On this publish, we talk about...
aiexpress.io
Therma Raises $19M in Series A Funding
Therma, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cooling intelligence platform combating meals and power waste, raised $19M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Zero Infinity Companions, with participation from Deciens Capital, CityRock Enterprise Companions, Homecoming Capital, Ananta Capital, Kindergarten Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Govtech Fund. The...
aiexpress.io
Snowflake to acquire LeapYear to boost data clean room abilities
Cloud-based knowledge warehouse firm Snowflake on Tuesday introduced its intent to amass safe data-sharing software program supplier LeapYear Applied sciences in an effort to spice up its knowledge clear room capabilities. What’s a knowledge clear room?. Knowledge clear rooms are software program frameworks that enable totally different organizations to...
aiexpress.io
Smart insole that can detect a person’s balance
Slips, journeys, and falls (STFs) are the most typical reason behind non-fatal accidents within the office. Slips, journeys, and falls can occur wherever, at any time, and in any office. It’s estimated that 3.8 million disabling work accidents are induced yearly by slips, journeys, and falls, accounting for 12 p.c to fifteen p.c of all staff’ compensation prices.
