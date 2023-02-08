Autonomous devices are being integrated into our homes due to the expansion of IoT and robotic equipment into the consumer mass market. One of the challenges for developers is fulfilling all the applicable requirements from certification authorities to meet compliance regulations. For instance, standard IEC60335-1 defines safety requirements and is mandatory for all consumer goods coming into a mass market. For autonomous unattended devices, such as motor-operated IoT controllers (solar controllers, automatic pet feeders, window controllers, and others) or mobile robots (vacuum cleaners or similar), it is required to prevent DC motors from overheating during a stall event. Regulation IEC60355-1 (chapter 19.11) specifies compliance standards for a single failure in electronics that can happen during normal operation. This article provides an elegant power switch solution using the High Voltage GreenFET technology device for both, switching off the power if required, as well as performing current sensor functionality verification.

