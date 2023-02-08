Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
‘Love is in the Air’ at Indiana Ballet Conservatory
Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s fundraising showcase will provide several challenges in a few areas. “This year is very challenging as we have decided to work with the younger students, incorporating them into the ensembles such as our ‘Oompa Loompa,’ a contemporary piece which features dancers from age 7 to 16, and also our classical waltz piece from ‘Fairy Doll,’ which features dancers aged 9 to 17,” said Alyona Yakovleva, IBC founding artistic director. “In particular, the classical waltz is challenging for these dancers as it requires a high level of ballet technique.”
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Current Publishing
Column: Center for Performing Arts launches DEI initiative
At the Center for the Performing Arts, we take pride in presenting a broad range of artists and cultural traditions from across the country and around the world for audiences comprising different races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, political views and socioeconomic circumstances, all sharing one common goal – to witness, enjoy and be enriched and inspired by an artistic experience.
Fox 59
Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza
February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
Perry Township elementary teacher surprised with prestigious award, $25K cash prize
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township teacher Brittany Tinkler got a surprise Wednesday morning for her excellence and leadership both in the classroom and school. The second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary is one of 40 educators nationwide to receive the Milken Educator Award, which includes a cash prize of $25,000.
Current Publishing
A good cause: Annual Dance Marathon at Westfield High School to benefit Riley Hospital for Children
Organizers hope to see hundreds of students come together during this weekend’s Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for Riley Hospital for Children. The annual event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at Westfield High School in the multi-purpose instructional facility and will feature plenty of activities, sports, food and fun.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville senior awarded inaugural Gary Oldham Jr. Scholarship
Gary Oldham Sr. was driving to Shelbyville High School Friday afternoon when he saw a young man with an eerie resemblance to his son walking away from the school. Gary Oldham Jr. died in an automobile accident on Jan. 5, 2022, but that did not stop his father from noticing the resemblance.
WISH-TV
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
wrtv.com
Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online
BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books! Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
readthereporter.com
Four Hamilton County divers headed to state finals
FISHERS – Hamilton County divers had a nice evening at the Hamilton Southeastern diving regional on Tuesday. Four local divers finished in the top eight, which meant they are headed to the state finals. Fort Wayne Snider sophomore Amelia Rinehart won the event by a large margin, scoring 471.65 points. But after that, county divers placed in positions two through five.
WISH-TV
Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville
BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family. The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling. All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes. The money made from food...
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
Ex-Johnson County man wanted for theft, fraud believed to be in West Virginia
A sheriff’s office in West Virginia is asking for the public’s help in located a man currently wanted in Johnson County on fraud and theft charges.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
1017thepoint.com
COUNTY COULD TAKE POSSESSION OF CRAIN BUILDING
(Richmond, IN)--The former Crain Sanitarium building at the corner of 22nd and East Main in Richmond could become the property of the county. That property is included with others in a deed sale set for early June. Wayne County Commissioners could then sell it to a private investor. But, the county would also be responsible for either upkeep or demolition if the Crain building does not sell.
Comments / 0