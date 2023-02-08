Monisha Mitchell’s fundraising mission is truly heartfelt. Mitchell, 50, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in 2019. “I was symptomatic since I was 15 and I wasn’t diagnosed until I was in my late 40s,” Mitchell said. “So, the opportunity for me to have surgery is gone. I have medication that keeps my heart rate down but there is not a cure. I definitely want to raise awareness because had this condition been found earlier, I could have had surgery that could have fixed it. Now, it’s really trying to thwart off the worst. My coronary artery is in the wrong place and beats too fast or too hard. The risk is sudden heart death.”

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO