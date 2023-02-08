Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Pediatrician announces campaign for Carmel City Council’s West District seat
Anita Joshi, a pediatrician who has lived in Carmel for 18 years, announced Feb. 2 that she is running for the Carmel City Council’s West District seat in this year’s municipal elections. She is the only Democrat to file in the West District. Republicans Ven Tadikonda and Loren...
Current Publishing
Carmel City Council welcomes new member, approves several TIF allocation areas
The Carmel City Council met Feb. 6 to vote on amendments to the Legacy Planned Unit Development, the creation of several TIF allocation areas and more. What happened: Before the meeting, Judge Richard Campbell swore in new council member Teresa Ayers. What it means: A Republican caucus selected Ayers to...
Current Publishing
PrimeLife Enrichment asks Clay Township for financial support as grants decline
Officials from PrimeLife Enrichment and several people who frequently attend programs at the senior center spoke during the public comment portion of the Clay Township board meeting Feb. 7 to ask for financial assistance for the nonprofit. PrimeLife has seen a steady reduction in funding from many of its supporting...
Current Publishing
Current Q&A: Getting to know Michael Corlew
Noblesville High School junior Michael Corlew recently answered questions for Current’s new Q&A feature highlighting area residents in Hamilton County. Corlew also owns his own junk hauling business, MB Junk Removal, that picks up items that people no longer want or need. What is your best habit, and what...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Commissioners Get Bids on Roundabout
Bids were opened on the proposed new roundabout Tuesday morning during a meeting of the Clinton County Commissioners. The Commissioners received just two bids for the project, which is designed to put a new intersection at State Road 28 and County Road 800 West, just east of Interstate 65, and be a welcome mat for new commercial development which county officials hope follows.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Current Publishing
A good cause: Annual Dance Marathon at Westfield High School to benefit Riley Hospital for Children
Organizers hope to see hundreds of students come together during this weekend’s Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for Riley Hospital for Children. The annual event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at Westfield High School in the multi-purpose instructional facility and will feature plenty of activities, sports, food and fun.
Current Publishing
Column: Center for Performing Arts launches DEI initiative
At the Center for the Performing Arts, we take pride in presenting a broad range of artists and cultural traditions from across the country and around the world for audiences comprising different races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, political views and socioeconomic circumstances, all sharing one common goal – to witness, enjoy and be enriched and inspired by an artistic experience.
readthereporter.com
Carmel announces 2023 construction plans, including three new roundabouts
The City of Carmel has identified right-of-way improvements and estimated a schedule of work for the 2023 construction season. The Department of Engineering is issuing this schedule to keep the community informed about projects that will greatly impact the city over the next year. It is always the goal to...
casscountyonline.com
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
wrtv.com
Lou Malnati's preparing to open in Avon, hiring employees
AVON — Lou Malnati's famous Chicago deep dish pizza is about to be available at a new location in Central Indiana. The restaurant is planning to open in Avon in March at 8806 E. U.S. Highway 36. They're currently looking to hire more than 50 people. Roles include delivery...
Current Publishing
Take Heart fundraiser has special meaning for Zionsville woman
Monisha Mitchell’s fundraising mission is truly heartfelt. Mitchell, 50, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in 2019. “I was symptomatic since I was 15 and I wasn’t diagnosed until I was in my late 40s,” Mitchell said. “So, the opportunity for me to have surgery is gone. I have medication that keeps my heart rate down but there is not a cure. I definitely want to raise awareness because had this condition been found earlier, I could have had surgery that could have fixed it. Now, it’s really trying to thwart off the worst. My coronary artery is in the wrong place and beats too fast or too hard. The risk is sudden heart death.”
wrtv.com
Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online
BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Current Publishing
‘Love is in the Air’ at Indiana Ballet Conservatory
Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s fundraising showcase will provide several challenges in a few areas. “This year is very challenging as we have decided to work with the younger students, incorporating them into the ensembles such as our ‘Oompa Loompa,’ a contemporary piece which features dancers from age 7 to 16, and also our classical waltz piece from ‘Fairy Doll,’ which features dancers aged 9 to 17,” said Alyona Yakovleva, IBC founding artistic director. “In particular, the classical waltz is challenging for these dancers as it requires a high level of ballet technique.”
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie considers whether Prairie Creek Reservoir should get its own rules ordinance
Muncie officials are considering how to best enforce rules at Prairie Creek Reservoir, currently considered a city park. But as IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, the Muncie City Council says it’s not really the same and should be a special case. Muncie’s city parks ordinance prohibits alcohol, gambling, and...
Comments / 0