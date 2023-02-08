ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Calling all artists: Recyled art event

Artists and crafters, this is your chance to feature your art, business, organization, or group!. Create your one of a kind recycled art piece, turning trash into an artistic treasure. Be creative and feature your talents at the Adams Rescue Mission’s upcoming Upcycled Art Show and Silent Auction. There...
GETTYSBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Milton ‘Babe’ Moyer

Milton D. âBabeâ Moyer, 95, Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born Jersey Shore PA March 19 1927; parents Gordon and Eva Moyer. Graduated from Gettysburg High School class of 1946 and from Lycoming College in 1951.
GETTYSBURG, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Rocks! this weekend

Dozens of singer-songwriters, and bands of all sizes, shapes, and sounds will spread out across the region this weekend in support of cancer research. All events are free, but your donations are expected. Here’s a complete sked:. FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10TH, 2023. Appalachian Brewing Company Battlefield. 259 Steinwehr Ave –...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Jaime Lopez Fabian

Jaime Lopez Fabian, age 41 of Chambersburg passed away February 6, 2023 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joanne M. Hinkle

Joanne M. Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, Augus…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chloe's Last Wish Foundation created to help with pet medical care

There will be poop bags, bowl at the hole and “dog bite” putts when golfers and their four-legged friends hit Greencastle Golf Club on Sunday, May 21. The Pet and Play Golf Tournament and Adoption Day is the first fundraiser for a new foundation to help pet owners with medical bills.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Robert Gerald Martin

Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was bo…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: John Archie Cool

John A Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

“Loving” Comes to Gettysburg

Just in time for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month, the Gettysburg Community Theatre last night presented a sold-out reading of the play, “Loving,” by Peter Manos. The play is based upon the real-life stories of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial Virginia couple, whose January 6, 1959 marriage in Washington D.C. violated the anti-miscegenation law in Virginia, where they were living. Their decade-long battle to marry would end up being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark case, Loving v. Virginia.
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Palmyra woman named board chair for Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity

Amy Dellinger, a Palmyra resident and retired realtor, was named chair of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 board of directors. Dellinger previously served as vice chair on the 2022 board of directors. The board also includes the following members:. Turnier Esperance Jr. (vice chair) Fred Cluck (treasurer) Chris Smith...
PALMYRA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: David C. Byers

David âDaveyâ C. Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Cham…. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please...
GARDNERS, PA
FOX 43

Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
SPRING GROVE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: William H. Hardy, Jr.

William Harold Hardy Jr. 80, of Gettysburg, PA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hanover Hospital. He was born March 6, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late William Harold Hardy Sr. and Beverly (Waite) Hardy. William was a proud Military Veteran and served his...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

