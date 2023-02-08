Read full article on original website
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
Cancun Travel Warning Issued After Taxi Drivers Attack Uber Drivers and Passengers
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast Monday after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking drivers from the ride-hailing app Uber and their customers. Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in the resort of...
When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
WA: Small passport detail saw prominent lawyer detained in Bali when trying to go on a holiday
A very small detail on a prominent Western Australian lawyer's passport led to him being detained in Bali immediately after he arrived on the tourist island.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
KESQ
The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here’s why
Thousands of people have died and tens of thousands of others were injured by the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. Rescue teams are still desperately searching for signs of life beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings amid grim conditions, but days on from the massive tremblor, the chances of finding survivors lessen with every passing hour.
KESQ
Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu found alive in Turkey earthquake rubble
International football player Christian Atsu has been found alive and is in “stable condition” at a local hospital following Monday’s earthquake in southern Turkey, the Ghana Football Association and Atsu’s agent said on Tuesday. “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued...
KESQ
‘A floating feather’: China’s latest airport design unveiled
One of China’s best-known architects, Ma Yansong, has unveiled his firm’s vision for a serene new airport terminal in the northeastern city of Changchun, Jilin province. Intended to resemble a “floating feather” when viewed from above, the design was revealed Tuesday after Ma’s Beijing-based MAD Architects won an international competition to mastermind the expansion of Changchun’s Longjia International Airport.
Don’t ask to swap seats – but it’s fine to recline: The new travel etiquette
Inspired by The Cut’s viral (and admittedly “deranged”) list of rules for a post-Covid society, the travel desk thought it would compile a fresh etiquette guide for the modern traveller. Buckle up (and don’t unbuckle until that seatbelt sign is off): here’s our 25-point guide to being a good travel citizen this year.Air travel1. Get your hand luggage in order...No one likes that person dropping pens, used tissues and screwed-up receipts as they rifle for their passport or liquids. So do yourself and all of us a favour by getting a cabin bag with a zip pocket or compartment at...
KESQ
Sophisticated stone tools may predate humans, study suggests
The discovery of 330 stone artifacts in Kenya that date back 2.9 million years is throwing light on a key question in human evolution — who first used stone tools?. Scientists unearthed hammerstones, cores and flakes, and the bones of butchered hippos and two teeth belonging to an ancient humanlike ape known as Paranthropus, from eroded slopes along the shore of Kenya’s Lake Victoria at a site called Nyayanga on the Homa Peninsula.
France 24
Peru reopens train service to Machu Picchu
Machu Picchu (Perú) (AFP) – Train services to Peru's historic Machu Picchu partially resumed on Wednesday following nearly three weeks of suspension caused by anti-government protests. The service to the jewel in Peru's vital tourism industry resumed with locals looking to return to the small town at the...
