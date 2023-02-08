ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now

If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
KESQ

The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here’s why

Thousands of people have died and tens of thousands of others were injured by the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. Rescue teams are still desperately searching for signs of life beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings amid grim conditions, but days on from the massive tremblor, the chances of finding survivors lessen with every passing hour.
KESQ

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu found alive in Turkey earthquake rubble

International football player Christian Atsu has been found alive and is in “stable condition” at a local hospital following Monday’s earthquake in southern Turkey, the Ghana Football Association and Atsu’s agent said on Tuesday. “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued...
KESQ

‘A floating feather’: China’s latest airport design unveiled

One of China’s best-known architects, Ma Yansong, has unveiled his firm’s vision for a serene new airport terminal in the northeastern city of Changchun, Jilin province. Intended to resemble a “floating feather” when viewed from above, the design was revealed Tuesday after Ma’s Beijing-based MAD Architects won an international competition to mastermind the expansion of Changchun’s Longjia International Airport.
The Independent

Don’t ask to swap seats – but it’s fine to recline: The new travel etiquette

Inspired by The Cut’s viral (and admittedly “deranged”) list of rules for a post-Covid society, the travel desk thought it would compile a fresh etiquette guide for the modern traveller. Buckle up (and don’t unbuckle until that seatbelt sign is off): here’s our 25-point guide to being a good travel citizen this year.Air travel1. Get your hand luggage in order...No one likes that person dropping pens, used tissues and screwed-up receipts as they rifle for their passport or liquids. So do yourself and all of us a favour by getting a cabin bag with a zip pocket or compartment at...
KESQ

Sophisticated stone tools may predate humans, study suggests

The discovery of 330 stone artifacts in Kenya that date back 2.9 million years is throwing light on a key question in human evolution — who first used stone tools?. Scientists unearthed hammerstones, cores and flakes, and the bones of butchered hippos and two teeth belonging to an ancient humanlike ape known as Paranthropus, from eroded slopes along the shore of Kenya’s Lake Victoria at a site called Nyayanga on the Homa Peninsula.
France 24

Peru reopens train service to Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu (Perú) (AFP) – Train services to Peru's historic Machu Picchu partially resumed on Wednesday following nearly three weeks of suspension caused by anti-government protests. The service to the jewel in Peru's vital tourism industry resumed with locals looking to return to the small town at the...

